LPG cylinder shortage fears: These induction cooktops can help
Induction cooktops are fast going out of stock in India amid the reported LPG cylinder shortage. Here are some curated options with good ratings.
The LPG cylinder situation in India is reportedly uncertain at the moment. Reports suggest there is no need for panic booking of LPG cylinders, but people across the country are still scrambling to get their hands on cylinders as the world’s energy supply chain takes a hit due to the ongoing conflict in Iran.
Keeping this in mind, and the fast depleting stock of induction cooktops, we have compiled a list of some of the best electric cooktops you can consider based on the current stick situation. Each option also includes brief pros and cons to help you make a more informed decision.
Note: By the time you read this article, some of the products may go out of stock.
1. Prestige 1200W Induction Cooktop
The Prestige 1200W induction cooktop comes with several pre-built modes that allow users to pressure cook, prepare curries, boil water, make soup, heat milk, saute food, and keep dishes warm.
Prestige says the cooktop features an automatic voltage regulator, which helps adjust for minor voltage fluctuations while also optimising power consumption depending on the vessel size. The cooktop features a glass body and comes with a digital display.
The cooktop is currently available for under ₹2,000 on Flipkart.
What are buyers saying?
This is one of the most popular induction cooktops available on Flipkart, with a 4.2-star rating from over 1,91,000 reviews. Buyers say it is a good basic cooktop with sturdy build quality, good reliability, and solid value for money.
However, some users have reported that the cooktop stopped working within a month. The product is also available in a 1600W variant, which costs slightly more.
Reasons to buy
Affordable price
Multiple cooking presets
High number of user reviews
Reason to avoid
Some users report reliability issues
Lower power compared to higher-end models
2. Lifelong 2000W Cooktop
The Lifelong 2000W induction cooktop may not be the highest rated option on this list, with a 3.9-star rating across 274 reviews, but it is one of the few induction cooktops currently available in the Indian market as several other models are going out of stock.
Buyers say that the product is reliable for basic cooking needs and offers good value for money considering its price. However, some users have reported that the unit stopped working after a few months of use
Reasons to buy
• 2000W power output
• Affordable pricing
• Currently available while other models are going out of stock
Reason to avoid
• Lower overall rating compared to competitors
• Some users report durability issues
3. Kent 1500W Cooktop
This is a 1500W induction cooktop with a touch control panel. It comes with several cooking modes that you can cycle through, including fry, rice, water, milk, and steam. Users can also adjust the power levels, set a timer, and gradually increase or decrease the power as needed.
While Kent is a reliable brand, the cooktop does not have the strongest ratings at the moment, with 3.5 stars from around 50 reviews. However, considering the current shortage, it could still be worth considering if other options are out of stock.
Reasons to buy
Touch control panel
Multiple cooking modes
Adjustable power and timer
Reason to avoid
Lower ratings compared to competitors
Limited number of reviews
