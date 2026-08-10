Free cooking classes, game room and more: Woman gives tour of Google’s San Francisco office

A woman's tour of Google's San Francisco office has gone viral after she showed off the tech giant's workplace amenities, including free meals, snacks, cooking classes and a 'Back to the Future'-themed meeting space. The woman shared the video after visiting a Google office in San Francisco. (Instagram/@katarine_emanuela_klitzke)

Taking to Instagram, Katarine Emanuela Klitzke shared the video after visiting a Google office in San Francisco. "While in San Francisco last week I had to stop at a @google office and check it out how their free food actually was!" she wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, Katarine shared that employees are offered three meals a day, along with free snacks available throughout the day. But before showing the food, she showed viewers around the office and highlighted some of its amenities.

First, she pointed out a car from 'Back to the Future' that doubles as a meeting space. She also showed an art-and-craft area next to a rooftop and a room dedicated to board games. She said that employees can borrow the games to play at home or join other Google employees for board-game sessions on Thursdays.