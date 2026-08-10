Free cooking classes, game room and more: Woman gives tour of Google’s San Francisco office
From free meals, snacks and cooking classes to a 'Back to the Future'-themed meeting space, the woman showed off Google's workplace amenities.
A woman's tour of Google's San Francisco office has gone viral after she showed off the tech giant's workplace amenities, including free meals, snacks, cooking classes and a 'Back to the Future'-themed meeting space.
Taking to Instagram, Katarine Emanuela Klitzke shared the video after visiting a Google office in San Francisco. "While in San Francisco last week I had to stop at a @google office and check it out how their free food actually was!" she wrote in the caption of the post.
In the video, Katarine shared that employees are offered three meals a day, along with free snacks available throughout the day. But before showing the food, she showed viewers around the office and highlighted some of its amenities.
First, she pointed out a car from 'Back to the Future' that doubles as a meeting space. She also showed an art-and-craft area next to a rooftop and a room dedicated to board games. She said that employees can borrow the games to play at home or join other Google employees for board-game sessions on Thursdays.
She then showed the office's restrooms, which appeared to have toiletries such as toothpaste, toothbrushes and hand lotion.
(Also Read: Google employee forgets mouse at Bengaluru office, shows how vending machine comes to her rescue)
What does Google's free food look like?
Then, moving on to the food, Katarine shared that every floor has a separate kitchen, where employees can access healthy snacks and cold drinks. She also highlighted flavoured water, coffee machines and snack bars stocked with fruits, chips, chocolate bars and granola bars. The office also offered cooking classes, which she said are free for employees.
She then showed the meals served at the office. According to her, breakfast options included eggs, yoghurt, fruits, baked goods and croissants, while lunch featured pizza, salad bars, shrimp, risotto, poke bowls and ramen, among other choices. "So yeah, the Google food is totally worth the hype," she said at the end of the video.
(Also Read: Google techie gives tour of office micro kitchen, calls snack section a ‘huge test of willpower’)
Social media reactions
While several aspects of the office tour caught users' attention, some commenters questioned whether such amenities necessarily translate into a better work-life balance.
"Yes fun amenities BUT your deadlines and projects are laser focused and you won't be relaxing. It's survival and only a season very rarely a career," one user commented.
"Anyone who is in the office long enough to need eat all 3 meals a day needs help, or doesn't value their time and health," wrote another.
"Bro wdym BTTF Time Machine as a meeting space who thought of that?!" said a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More