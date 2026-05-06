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    Smart ACs with dehumidifier: 10 choices for cool, comfortable and moisture-free living in hot and humid weather

    Find energy-efficient smart ACs with built-in dehumidifiers that reduce humidity, improve air quality and deliver comfortable cooling during humid conditions.

    Published on: May 06, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter 5 In 1 Convertible Split AC with Strong Dehumidifier (GLS18I5FWRBW, White)View Details...

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    Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, Fast Cooling at 48 °C, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Tech, CWCVBM-VQ1D123,White)View Details...

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    Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing,Smart Energy Display, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI12EE5R36W0, White)View Details...

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    Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star,New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE3R36W0, White)View Details...

    ₹35,490

    ...
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    Samsung 1.5Ton 3Star,New Star rated, Bespoke AI WindFree Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, white,AR60H18D1LWNNA)View Details...

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    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Smart ACs with built-in dehumidifiers are becoming a must-have for modern homes, especially in regions with high humidity. These advanced air conditioners not only cool the room but also remove excess moisture, creating a more comfortable and healthier indoor environment. By reducing humidity, they help prevent mould growth, minimise allergens and improve overall air quality while enhancing cooling efficiency.

    Smart AC with dehumidifier: Beat humidity with intelligent cooling solutions for everyday comfort. (Pexels)
    Smart AC with dehumidifier: Beat humidity with intelligent cooling solutions for everyday comfort. (Pexels)
    Nivedita Mishra
    By Nivedita Mishra

    With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

    Read moreRead less

    Such ACs are ideal for coastal cities, monsoon-prone areas, and places with hot and humid climates. They work effectively during rainy seasons or sticky summer days when moisture levels rise. Available in both split and window AC formats, these units offer flexibility, energy efficiency and year-round comfort for diverse household needs.

    Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling with enhanced comfort. Its 5-in-1 convertible mode lets you adjust cooling as per need, while the strong dehumidifier helps tackle excess moisture during humid days. The inverter technology ensures energy savings and stable performance. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it delivers consistent airflow, quieter operation, and reliable cooling even in high ambient temperatures.

    Specifications

    Cooling Power:
    1.5 Ton, medium rooms
    Special Feature:
    5-in-1 convertible modes
    Inverter Type:
    Variable speed inverter tech
    Efficiency:
    5 Star energy rating

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong dehumidification

    ...

    Flexible cooling modes

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium price range

    ...

    Installation cost extra

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its effective cooling and strong dehumidifier, especially in humid weather. Many highlight energy savings and silent operation, though some mention installation charges as slightly high.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this AC for its adaptable cooling modes, superior humidity control, and high energy efficiency, making it ideal for hot and humid Indian climates.

    2. Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, Fast Cooling at 48 °C, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Tech, CWCVBM-VQ1D123,White)

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    Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with added comfort features for everyday use. Its built-in dehumidifier helps reduce excess moisture, making it ideal for humid conditions. The 4-in-1 convertible mode allows flexible cooling control, while the 7-stage air filtration with PM2.5 filter ensures cleaner indoor air. Designed for small rooms, it delivers steady performance, durability, and reliable cooling even at high temperatures.

    Specifications

    Cooling Power:
    1 Ton, small rooms
    Special Feature:
    Dehumidifier with 7-stage filter
    Inverter Type:
    Variable inverter compressor tech
    Efficiency:
    3 Star energy rating

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Effective humidity control

    ...

    Advanced air filtration

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited large-room cooling

    ...

    Moderate energy savings

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers highlight its good cooling for small rooms and appreciate the dehumidifier during humid weather. Many like the air filtration, though some feel efficiency could be better.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this AC for its reliable cooling, built-in dehumidifier, and multi-stage filtration, making it suitable for compact spaces in humid and polluted environments.

    Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with advanced smart features. Its built-in dehumidifier helps control excess moisture, making it ideal for humid conditions. The 6-in-1 convertible mode adjusts cooling capacity as needed, while Wi-Fi connectivity and geo-fencing add convenience. Designed for small rooms, it ensures energy-efficient performance, quieter operation, and reliable cooling even during high ambient temperatures.

    Specifications

    Cooling Power:
    1 Ton, small rooms
    Special Feature:
    Wi-Fi, dehumidifier, 6 modes
    Inverter Type:
    Flexicool inverter compressor tech
    Efficiency:
    5 Star energy rating

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Smart Wi-Fi control

    ...

    High energy efficiency

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited large-room cooling

    ...

    Premium initial cost

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its smart features like Wi-Fi and geo-fencing, along with efficient cooling and energy savings. Many highlight silent performance, though some mention setup and installation complexity.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this AC for its intelligent cooling, strong dehumidification, and smart connectivity features, making it ideal for modern homes seeking comfort, convenience, and energy savings in humid climates.

    Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with advanced smart features. Its built-in dehumidifier helps control excess moisture, making it ideal for humid conditions. The 6-in-1 convertible mode adjusts cooling capacity as needed, while Wi-Fi connectivity and geo-fencing add convenience. Designed for small rooms, it ensures energy-efficient performance, quieter operation, and reliable cooling even during high ambient temperatures.

    Specifications

    Cooling Power:
    1 Ton, small rooms
    Special Feature:
    Wi-Fi, dehumidifier, 6 modes
    Inverter Type:
    Flexicool inverter compressor tech
    Efficiency:
    5 Star energy rating

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Smart Wi-Fi control

    ...

    High energy efficiency

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited large-room cooling

    ...

    Premium initial cost

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its smart features like Wi-Fi and geo-fencing, along with efficient cooling and energy savings. Many highlight silent performance, though some mention setup and installation complexity.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this AC for its intelligent cooling, strong dehumidification, and smart connectivity features, making it ideal for modern homes seeking comfort, convenience, and energy savings in humid climates.


    Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Bespoke AI WindFree Inverter Smart Split AC delivers comfortable and intelligent cooling for everyday use. Its built-in dehumidifier helps manage excess moisture, making it suitable for humid conditions. WindFree technology ensures gentle, draft-free airflow, while AI-based cooling adapts performance automatically. With Wi-Fi and voice control, it offers smart convenience, energy efficiency, and reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms.

    Specifications

    Cooling Power:
    1.5 Ton, medium rooms
    Special Feature:
    WindFree, WiFi, AI control
    Inverter Type:
    Digital inverter compressor tech
    Efficiency:
    3 Star energy rating

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Smart AI features

    ...

    Draft-free cooling

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Moderate energy savings

    ...

    Premium pricing segment

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the silent performance and WindFree cooling for better comfort. Many like smart features, though some feel cooling is not extremely fast and energy usage could be improved.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this AC for its intelligent cooling, strong dehumidification, and WindFree comfort, making it ideal for users seeking quiet, smart, and energy-efficient cooling in humid Indian climates.

    Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC delivers powerful cooling for large spaces with advanced smart features. Its built-in dehumidifier effectively removes excess moisture, making it ideal for humid conditions. The 6-in-1 convertible cooling adapts performance as needed, while Wi-Fi and geo-fencing add convenience. Designed for high ambient temperatures, it ensures energy-efficient, stable, and consistent cooling with enhanced comfort.

    Specifications

    Cooling Power:
    2 Ton, large rooms
    Special Feature:
    Wi-Fi, dehumidifier, 6 modes
    Inverter Type:
    Flexicool inverter compressor tech
    Efficiency:
    5 Star energy rating

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful large-room cooling

    ...

    Smart energy control

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High upfront cost

    ...

    Large space requirement

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise its powerful cooling for large rooms and appreciate smart features like Wi-Fi and geo-fencing. Many highlight energy savings and stable performance, though some mention higher initial cost and installation charges.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this AC for its strong cooling capacity, efficient dehumidification, and smart connectivity features, making it ideal for large homes in hot and humid climates seeking comfort and energy savings.

    Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is designed for efficient and convenient cooling in compact spaces. Its built-in dehumidifier (dry mode) helps reduce excess moisture, making it ideal for humid weather. Turbo mode ensures faster cooling, while the inverter technology delivers stable and energy-saving performance. With user-friendly controls and durable build, it offers reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms throughout the year.

    Specifications

    Cooling Power:
    1.5 Ton, medium rooms
    Special Feature:
    Turbo, dry mode, dust filter
    Inverter Type:
    Variable speed inverter compressor
    Efficiency:
    5 Star energy rating

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Efficient humidity control

    ...

    Fast turbo cooling

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Window AC design

    ...

    Slight operational noise

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its strong cooling and effective dehumidification, especially during monsoons. Many highlight energy savings and durability, though some mention typical window AC noise and basic design.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this AC for its powerful cooling, built-in dehumidifier, and high energy efficiency, making it a practical choice for medium rooms in hot and humid climates.


    IFB Silver Plus Smart Series 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC offers intelligent cooling with advanced features for modern homes. Its built-in dehumidifier helps reduce excess moisture, ensuring comfort in humid conditions. The 8-in-1 Flexi Mode allows customised cooling, while AI and Wi-Fi connectivity enhance convenience. Designed for medium rooms, it delivers energy-efficient performance, durable build, and reliable cooling even at high temperatures.


    Specifications

    Cooling Power:
    1.5 Ton, medium rooms
    Special Feature:
    8-in-1 flexi, WiFi, AI
    Inverter Type:
    HD inverter compressor tech
    Efficiency:
    5 Star energy rating

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Smart AI controls

    ...

    Strong humidity control

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium price segment

    ...

    Complex feature setup

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its efficient cooling and smart Wi-Fi features, especially the flexible modes. Many highlight energy savings and quiet performance, though some mention initial setup complexity.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this AC for its intelligent cooling, effective dehumidification, and flexible energy-saving modes, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms in hot and humid climates.

    Midea 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient and flexible cooling for modern homes. Its built-in dehumidifier helps remove excess moisture, ensuring comfort during humid weather. The 6-in-1 convertible mode adapts cooling capacity as needed, while turbo mode delivers faster cooling. Equipped with PM2.5 and HD filters, it improves air quality and provides reliable, energy-efficient performance for medium-sized rooms.

    Specifications

    Cooling Power:
    1.5 Ton, medium rooms
    Special Feature:
    6-in-1 convertible, dehumidifier
    Inverter Type:
    Variable speed inverter compressor
    Efficiency:
    5 Star, ISEER 5.6

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong humidity control

    ...

    High energy efficiency

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Basic smart features

    ...

    Limited brand recall

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its effective cooling, convertible modes, and dehumidification during humid conditions. Many highlight good value for money, though some feel brand recognition is lower than premium competitors.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this AC for its energy-efficient performance, flexible cooling modes, and reliable dehumidification, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms in hot and humid climates.

    Voltas 241 CZMM 2 Ton Slimline AC offers powerful cooling with a space-saving vertical design suitable for large rooms and commercial areas. Its built-in dehumidifier function helps reduce excess moisture, ensuring comfort during humid weather. Equipped with turbo cooling and wide airflow, it delivers fast and consistent performance. Designed for durability and ease of use, it provides reliable cooling even in high ambient temperatures.

    Specifications

    Cooling Power:
    2 Ton, large spaces
    Special Feature:
    Turbo, dehumidifier, wide airflow
    Inverter Type:
    Fixed speed rotary compressor
    Efficiency:
    1 Star energy rating

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful cooling output

    ...

    Suitable large spaces

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Lower energy efficiency

    ...

    Bulky tower design

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its strong cooling and high airflow, especially for large rooms and commercial use. Many like the quick cooling performance, though some mention higher power consumption.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this AC for its powerful cooling capacity, effective dehumidification, and space-saving tower design, making it ideal for large areas needing fast and consistent cooling.

    Does AC have a dehumidifier option?

    Yes, most modern air conditioners include a dehumidifier or dry mode, helping reduce excess moisture and improve indoor comfort in humid climates.

    Is there an air conditioner with a dehumidifier?

    Yes, many modern air conditioners include a dehumidifier or “dry mode”, helping remove moisture while cooling and improving indoor comfort.

    Is a dehumidifier good for the AC?

    Yes, a dehumidifier function in an air conditioner improves cooling efficiency, reduces humidity, enhances comfort, and helps prevent mould and dampness indoors.

    Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smart AC with dehumidifier:

    • Room size & tonnage: Choose correct capacity; wrong size reduces efficiency and humidity control.
    • Dehumidifier efficiency: Ensure effective moisture removal and humidity range (30–50% ideal indoors).
    • Energy rating & ISEER: Higher ratings ensure lower electricity bills and better long-term performance.
    • Inverter technology: Variable speed compressors offer stable cooling and improved energy savings.
    • Smart features: Wi-Fi, app control, and sensors enhance convenience and automation.
    • Air filtration system: Look for PM2.5 or multi-stage filters for cleaner indoor air.
    • Noise levels: Low-noise operation ensures comfort, especially for bedrooms.
    • Build quality & warranty: Durable materials and strong service support ensure reliability and longevity.

    3 top features of best smart ACs with dehumidifier

    ProductNoise LevelRefrigerantWattage
    Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC38–45 dB approxR32 refrigerant1400–1600 W
    Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC36–42 dB approxR32 refrigerant900–1200 W
    Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Split AC34–40 dB approxR32 refrigerant850–1100 W
    Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Split AC38–45 dB approxR32 refrigerant1300–1500 W
    Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star WindFree AC32–40 dB approxR32 refrigerant1200–1500 W
    Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Split AC40–48 dB approxR32 refrigerant1700–2000 W
    Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC50–56 dB approxR32 refrigerant1400–1700 W
    IFB 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Split AC38–44 dB approxR32 refrigerant1300–1600 W
    Midea 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC36–42 dB approxR32 refrigerant1200–1500 W
    Voltas 241 CZMM 2 Ton Tower AC45–55 dB approxR32 refrigerant2000–2400 W

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    FAQs n smart AC with Dehumidifier
    It cools air and removes excess humidity for comfort.
    It reduces moisture without excessive cooling, improving indoor comfort.
    Yes, inverter technology and sensors optimise cooling and power usage.
    Yes, it controls dampness and prevents mould during humid weather.
    Yes, via Wi-Fi apps, voice assistants, and smart home systems.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Nivedita Mishra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Nivedita Mishra

      With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More

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