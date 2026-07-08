Rainy season humidity is making homes unbearably sticky! These affordable dehumidifiers can help

Humidity is back with the rains. These affordable dehumidifiers can make your home more comfortable. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → There's something about the rainy season that makes your home feel different. Even on days when the temperature isn't very high, rooms can feel sticky, bedsheets slightly damp and clothes take forever to dry indoors. If you've also noticed a musty smell in your wardrobe or moisture building up around windows, you're not imagining it. High humidity during the monsoon can make indoor spaces uncomfortable and, over time, even encourage mould and mildew.

While many people rely on air conditioners to deal with the discomfort, they aren't always the most practical or cost-effective solution. That's where dehumidifiers and moisture absorbers come in. Designed to reduce excess moisture in the air, these affordable gadgets can help keep your home drier, fresher and more comfortable.

Signs your home may need a dehumidifier Your rooms feel sticky even with the fan on: If your home feels damp and uncomfortable despite the temperature being moderate, excess humidity could be the reason.

Clothes take too long to dry indoors: Laundry that stays damp for hours or develops a musty smell is a common sign of high indoor moisture.

Wardrobes and cabinets smell musty: A persistent damp odour around clothes, shoes or storage spaces often indicates trapped moisture.

You notice mould or mildew: Black or green patches on walls, ceilings, bathroom corners or behind furniture suggest humidity levels are too high.

Windows fog up frequently: Condensation on windows and glass surfaces, especially in the morning, is another sign of excess moisture indoors.

Books, leather goods or wooden furniture feel damp: Moisture can affect household items, causing warping, unpleasant odours or even permanent damage over time.

Your air conditioner isn't enough: If your AC cools the room but it still feels clammy, a dehumidifier can help remove excess moisture from the air and improve overall comfort.

Here are some of the best options worth considering this rainy season.