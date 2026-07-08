Rainy season humidity is making homes unbearably sticky! These affordable dehumidifiers can help
High humidity during the rainy season can lead to damp wardrobes, musty odours and mould These affordable dehumidifiers tackle excess moisture.
Our Picks
Best dehumidifier
Best value for money
Best for wardrobes
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best dehumidifierHINISO 16L Smart WiFi Compressor Dehumidifier for Home, Bedroom & Basement up to 3200 Sq.ft with Built-in Ionizer Air Purifier, 3.2L Tank, Clothes Drying Mode, Auto Defrost & Quiet OperationView Details
SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier Machine with Plasmacluster Tech (fight against mold, virus, fungus). Absorbs moisture I Clothes dryer I Covers: 250 sq. ft. I Drain 10L/day I DW-P10M-WView Details
Unlock Personalized
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Best value for moneyNexLev Dehumidifier for Room Moisture Absorption | 1000ML Tank | Ideal for Mold & Moisture Removal |For Room Wardrobe Kitchen Office| Auto Shut-Off Function| Preset Timer & Humidty Control | DH-01View Details
Best for wardrobesHANNEA® Dehumidifier Daily Dehumidification Capacity Up to 350ML Dehumidifier for Room Moisture for Spaces Between 50-280 ft² for Wardrobe, Basement, Bedroom Full of Water Auto Shut OffView Details
₹4,992
HINISO 10L Smart Compressor Dehumidifier with HEPA 13 Air Purifier Filter Combo for Up to 2000 Sq.ft | WiFi App Control | Removes Moisture, Dust & Odours | Auto Defrost, Clothes Dry Mode, 2.5L TankView Details
₹16,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
There's something about the rainy season that makes your home feel different. Even on days when the temperature isn't very high, rooms can feel sticky, bedsheets slightly damp and clothes take forever to dry indoors. If you've also noticed a musty smell in your wardrobe or moisture building up around windows, you're not imagining it. High humidity during the monsoon can make indoor spaces uncomfortable and, over time, even encourage mould and mildew.
While many people rely on air conditioners to deal with the discomfort, they aren't always the most practical or cost-effective solution. That's where dehumidifiers and moisture absorbers come in. Designed to reduce excess moisture in the air, these affordable gadgets can help keep your home drier, fresher and more comfortable.
Signs your home may need a dehumidifier
Your rooms feel sticky even with the fan on: If your home feels damp and uncomfortable despite the temperature being moderate, excess humidity could be the reason.
Clothes take too long to dry indoors: Laundry that stays damp for hours or develops a musty smell is a common sign of high indoor moisture.
Wardrobes and cabinets smell musty: A persistent damp odour around clothes, shoes or storage spaces often indicates trapped moisture.
You notice mould or mildew: Black or green patches on walls, ceilings, bathroom corners or behind furniture suggest humidity levels are too high.
Windows fog up frequently: Condensation on windows and glass surfaces, especially in the morning, is another sign of excess moisture indoors.
Books, leather goods or wooden furniture feel damp: Moisture can affect household items, causing warping, unpleasant odours or even permanent damage over time.
Your air conditioner isn't enough: If your AC cools the room but it still feels clammy, a dehumidifier can help remove excess moisture from the air and improve overall comfort.
Here are some of the best options worth considering this rainy season.
Best dehumidifiers for monsoon season
BEST DEHUMIDIFIER
1. HINISO 16L Smart WiFi Compressor Dehumidifier for Home, Bedroom & Basement up to 3200 Sq.ft with Built-in Ionizer Air Purifier, 3.2L Tank, Clothes Drying Mode, Auto Defrost & Quiet Operation
If you're looking for a feature-packed dehumidifier for large homes, the HINISO 16L model is a strong contender. It removes up to 16 litres of moisture daily and is suitable for spaces up to 3,200 sq. ft. The built-in ionizer helps freshen indoor air, while WiFi connectivity lets you monitor and control humidity remotely.
It also includes a dedicated clothes drying mode, making it especially useful during the monsoon when laundry takes longer to dry indoors.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
WiFi app control for remote operation
Built-in ionizer improves indoor air quality
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Relatively bulky at 14 kg
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you need a smart, high-capacity dehumidifier with air purification and convenient app control for large, humid spaces.
2. SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier Machine with Plasmacluster Tech (fight against mold, virus, fungus). Absorbs moisture I Clothes dryer I Covers: 250 sq. ft. I Drain 10L/day I DW-P10M-W
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The SHARP DW-P10M-W is designed for homes that need both moisture control and cleaner indoor air. It removes up to 10 litres of moisture per day and is suitable for rooms up to 250 sq. ft.
Its standout feature is SHARP's patented Plasmacluster Technology, which helps reduce mould, fungi, viruses and odours while maintaining a more comfortable indoor environment. A 2.5L water tank, automatic shut-off and continuous drainage option add to its convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Helps reduce mould, fungi and unpleasant odours
Trusted Plasmacluster air purification technology
Reason to avoid
Covers only small to medium-sized rooms
Higher price than many 10L dehumidifiers
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want effective moisture control with advanced air purification technology for healthier indoor air during the humid season.
BEST VALUE FOR MONEY
3. NexLev Dehumidifier for Room Moisture Absorption | 1000ML Tank | Ideal for Mold & Moisture Removal |For Room Wardrobe Kitchen Office| Auto Shut-Off Function| Preset Timer & Humidty Control | DH-01
The NexLev DH-01 is a compact and budget-friendly dehumidifier suitable for small rooms, wardrobes and home offices. It removes up to 250ml of moisture per day and features adjustable humidity control between 40% and 70%.
The smart touch panel, preset timer, dual fan speeds and sleep mode make it convenient for everyday use, while the auto shut-off function adds an extra layer of safety.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact and easy to move around
Adjustable humidity settings with digital controls
Reason to avoid
Best suited for small spaces only
Lower moisture extraction than compressor-based models
Why choose this product?
Choose this compact dehumidifier for bedrooms or wardrobes if you want affordable moisture control, quiet operation and easy humidity adjustments.
BEST FOR WARDROBES
4. HANNEA® Dehumidifier Daily Dehumidification Capacity Up to 350ML Dehumidifier for Room Moisture for Spaces Between 50-280 ft² for Wardrobe, Basement, Bedroom Full of Water Auto Shut Off
The HANNEA portable dehumidifier is a practical choice for tackling excess moisture in small rooms, wardrobes and bathrooms. Using semiconductor condensation technology, it removes up to 350ml of moisture per day and works effectively in spaces up to 280 sq. ft.
Its compact design, whisper-quiet 30dB operation and automatic shut-off make it ideal for bedrooms, especially if you're looking for an affordable, low-maintenance option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Quiet operation, suitable for bedrooms
Compact and easy to place anywhere
Reason to avoid
Suitable only for small spaces
No humidity display or smart controls
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you need an affordable, quiet and compact dehumidifier for bedrooms, wardrobes or bathrooms during the rainy season.
5. HINISO 10L Smart Compressor Dehumidifier with HEPA 13 Air Purifier Filter Combo for Up to 2000 Sq.ft | WiFi App Control | Removes Moisture, Dust & Odours | Auto Defrost, Clothes Dry Mode, 2.5L Tank
The HINISO 10L Smart Compressor Dehumidifier combines moisture control with air purification, making it a great choice for homes during the rainy season. It removes up to 10 litres of moisture daily while the built-in HEPA 13 filter helps capture dust, allergens and airborne particles.
WiFi app control, clothes drying mode and coverage of up to 2,000 sq. ft. make it ideal for larger bedrooms, living rooms and offices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Combines dehumidifier with HEPA 13 air filtration
Smart WiFi control with dedicated laundry drying mode
Reason to avoid
Higher price than basic dehumidifiers
Bulky design may not suit compact spaces
Why choose this product?
Choose this for large homes if you want effective moisture removal, HEPA air filtration and smart controls in a single appliance.
Where should you place a dehumidifier for the best results?
Place the dehumidifier in the room with the highest humidity, such as a bedroom, basement or laundry area. Keep doors and windows closed while it's running, and leave some space around the unit for proper airflow. Avoid placing it too close to walls or furniture to maximise its efficiency.
What should you check before buying a dehumidifier
Water tank size: A larger tank needs less frequent emptying, making it ideal for daily use.
Room coverage: Choose a model that matches the size of the room where you'll use it.
Daily extraction capacity: Check how much moisture the unit can remove in 24 hours, especially for highly humid spaces.
Noise level: If you plan to use it in a bedroom or study, opt for a quieter model.
Auto shut-off: This feature automatically turns the device off when the water tank is full, preventing spills.
Power consumption: An energy-efficient dehumidifier helps control humidity without significantly increasing electricity bills.
Portable design: Lightweight models with handles or caster wheels are easier to move between rooms.
Top 3 features of the best dehumidifiers
|Dehumidifiers
|Coverage Area
|Water Tank Capacity
|Special Feature
|HINISO 16L Smart WiFi Compressor Dehumidifier with Ionizer Air Purifier
|Up to 3,200 sq. ft.
|3.2L
|WiFi app control, built-in ionizer air purifier, clothes drying mode
|SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier (DW-P10M-W)
|Up to 250 sq. ft.
|2.5L
|Plasmacluster technology, sleep mode, continuous drainage
|NexLev DH-01 Dehumidifier
|Up to 200 sq. ft.
|1L
|Adjustable humidity control, touch panel, timer, sleep mode
|HANNEA Portable Dehumidifier
|Up to 280 sq. ft.
|1L
|Ultra-quiet (30dB) operation, auto shut-off, LED tank indicator
|HINISO 10L Smart Compressor Dehumidifier with HEPA 13 Filter
|Up to 2,000 sq. ft.
|2.5L
|HEPA 13 air purification, WiFi app control, clothes drying mode
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The expertise and research
To compile this list, we evaluated dehumidifiers based on moisture removal capacity, room coverage, water tank size, energy efficiency, noise levels and ease of use. We also considered smart features like WiFi control, humidity adjustment, auto shut-off and air purification.
Along with product specifications, we compared user ratings, customer feedback and overall value for money to recommend dehumidifiers suited for different room sizes and budgets during the humid and rainy season.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAishwarya Faraswal
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More