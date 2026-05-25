As Delhi NCR crosses 46°C, renters find a brilliant loophole to beat the heat with portable ACs

As Delhi NCR continues to battle extreme summer temperatures crossing 46°C, cooling a rented apartment has become more complicated than simply buying an air conditioner. For many tenants, installing a split AC means dealing with landlord permissions, drilling walls, high installation charges, shifting hassles, and expensive reinstallation every time they move homes. That’s exactly why portable ACs are suddenly seeing renewed attention among renters in 2026. If you live in a rented apartment, a portable AC is the best way to beat the heat. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

Unlike traditional split or window ACs, portable air conditioners offer a plug-and-play setup that works well for temporary living spaces, studio apartments, PG accommodations, and small bedrooms. They can be moved between rooms, require minimal installation, and eliminate the stress of permanent fittings. While portable ACs may not completely replace split ACs in terms of cooling efficiency, many users now see them as a practical compromise between convenience, mobility, and immediate relief during North India’s intense summer heatwaves.

Why traditional AC setups are becoming difficult for renters For tenants living in cities like Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, installing a split AC often comes with multiple complications.

The upfront cost itself can feel overwhelming once you add installation charges, copper pipe extensions, outdoor unit stands, and shifting expenses. In many rental apartments, tenants also need landlord approvals or society permissions before drilling walls for installation.

The bigger issue appears during relocation. Every move usually means dismantling charges, gas refilling costs, technician visits, and the risk of installation damage. For people who frequently change apartments because of jobs or lease renewals, this quickly becomes expensive and inconvenient.

Window ACs solve some of these problems, but many newer apartments no longer have dedicated window AC spaces. In compact high-rise apartments, installation restrictions have made portable ACs look far more practical than before.

The sudden rise of portable ACs in Indian homes Portable ACs are now emerging as a “plug-and-play” cooling solution for renters who want flexibility without permanent installation.

Unlike split ACs, portable air conditioners do not require wall-mounted indoor units or external compressors fixed outside the building. Most models simply need a nearby power socket and a window outlet for hot air exhaust.

This setup allows users to move the appliance between rooms depending on where cooling is needed most. For example, many people now use portable ACs in home offices during the day and shift them to bedrooms at night.

The convenience factor is becoming especially important during extreme summers, when temporary cooling solutions are no longer enough in metro cities.

Why renters are choosing portable ACs over split ACs No permanent installation required: This is the biggest reason behind the growing popularity of portable ACs. Most units can be installed within minutes without drilling walls or modifying interiors. For renters, this removes the stress of landlord disputes, security deposit deductions, or complicated shifting procedures.

Easier to relocate during house shifting: Portable ACs are designed with caster wheels, allowing users to move them from one room to another or transport them during relocation. Compared to split ACs that require professional dismantling and reinstallation, portable ACs are far easier to manage for people living in temporary accommodations.

Works well for compact apartments: Many studio apartments, PG accommodations, and modern rental flats lack proper ventilation space for window ACs or outdoor units. Portable ACs work around this issue with compact installation requirements. They are also becoming popular in home office setups where cooling only one section of the room is enough.

Growing popularity of rental appliance services: Another major reason behind this trend is the rise of appliance rental platforms in India. Instead of purchasing expensive cooling appliances outright, many young professionals are now opting for monthly rental plans.

Portable ACs are increasingly available under short-term rental subscriptions, often bundled with maintenance and servicing support. This reduces the upfront investment significantly during peak summer months.