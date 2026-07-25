Caitlin Clark reveals Barack Obama's inspiring message after surprise meeting ahead of WNBA All-Star: 'you're a hooper'
Caitlin Clark called meeting Barack Obama a moment she will probably remember for the rest of her life after their memorable interaction at WNBA All-Star.
The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend officially got underway in Chicago on Friday, with players holding their first practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on the city's South Side.
The session marked a historic milestone, as the WNBA became the first professional sports league to use the Center's athletic facilities.
Before practice began, the players also received a surprise visit from former President Barack Obama, who spent time chatting with stars including Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Nneka Ogwumike.
What did Obama tell Caitlin Clark?
Obama also had a personal conversation with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, offering words of encouragement as she continues to navigate the spotlight and scrutiny that have followed her since being selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
"You're great, you're fantastic," Obama told Clark. “Don't let all this nonsense get you down… I didn't get famous 'til I was like 45. So I was an old [explicit] man. I mean you're my daughter's age… so don't lose that joy. And you're a hooper and you're on a nice little run right now,” he added.
Clark shares her experience
Clark later admitted the encounter was one she would never forget, describing it as “a moment I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life.”
"When he walked through the door, it was just super cool and awesome. Honestly, he complimented me for the way I'm handling everything that's going on,” Clark said.
She revealed further about their conversation and stated, “It was obviously super cool. He just complimented me for the way that I handle everything, obviously with everything that’s been going on,” the Fever star said Friday after meeting Obama.
Also read: Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers overtaken as Olivia Miles becomes fastest player to reach this WNBA milestone
“He’s somebody that has been in front of the media quite a bit and he reminded me, ‘When I got famous in my 40s, I didn’t have to do it in my 20s,’’” the 24-year-old revealed Obama’s message to her.
Obama praises league's growth
Following his remarks, Obama addressed the entire group, praising the players for their achievements and recognizing the continued growth of the WNBA.
The visit wrapped up with a group photo featuring players from both WNBA All-Star teams, head coaches Cheryl Reeve and Becky Hammon, along with honorary captains Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon.
Also read: Caitlin Clark effect rolls on as Indiana Fever game shatters another WNBA TV ratings record
Will Obama attend the WNBA All-star game?
Obama later explained that he would not be able to attend Saturday's All-Star Game at the United Center because of a prior commitment with former First Lady Michelle Obama.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More