Caitlin Clark reveals Barack Obama's inspiring message after surprise meeting ahead of WNBA All-Star: 'you're a hooper'

Obama also had a personal conversation with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, offering words of encouragement as she continues to navigate the spotlight and scrutiny that have followed her since being selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Before practice began, the players also received a surprise visit from former President Barack Obama , who spent time chatting with stars including Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Nneka Ogwumike.

The session marked a historic milestone, as the WNBA became the first professional sports league to use the Center's athletic facilities.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend officially got underway in Chicago on Friday, with players holding their first practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on the city's South Side.

"You're great, you're fantastic," Obama told Clark. “Don't let all this nonsense get you down… I didn't get famous 'til I was like 45. So I was an old [explicit] man. I mean you're my daughter's age… so don't lose that joy. And you're a hooper and you're on a nice little run right now,” he added.

Clark shares her experience Clark later admitted the encounter was one she would never forget, describing it as “a moment I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life.”

"When he walked through the door, it was just super cool and awesome. Honestly, he complimented me for the way I'm handling everything that's going on,” Clark said.

She revealed further about their conversation and stated, “It was obviously super cool. He just complimented me for the way that I handle everything, obviously with everything that’s been going on,” the Fever star said Friday after meeting Obama.

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“He’s somebody that has been in front of the media quite a bit and he reminded me, ‘When I got famous in my 40s, I didn’t have to do it in my 20s,’’” the 24-year-old revealed Obama’s message to her.

Obama praises league's growth Following his remarks, Obama addressed the entire group, praising the players for their achievements and recognizing the continued growth of the WNBA.

The visit wrapped up with a group photo featuring players from both WNBA All-Star teams, head coaches Cheryl Reeve and Becky Hammon, along with honorary captains Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon.

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