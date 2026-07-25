HC designates 2 special courts to fast-track paper leak trials

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday has designated two special courts in Nagpur and Aurangabad to fast-track trials in examination paper leak cases, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that such cases would be pursued for “swift and stringent punishment”. The move follows a request from the Centre, which had sought special courts in at least two major cities to speed up the prosecution of those accused of examination malpractice. Bombay High Court. Photo by Girish Srivastava/HT 08-01-02

Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge said the courts would hear only cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The Centre had also requested that experienced judicial officers be appointed to preside over the special courts. Accordingly, Judge SV Pawar will preside over the Aurangabad court, while Judge Gulshan Kolte will preside over the Nagpur court.

The 2024 Act was enacted to prevent unfair means in public examinations and deal with related offences. Trials under the law are required to be completed within three months.

The development comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues its protests in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Padhan over the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The leak affected more than 22 lakh students and forced the Centre to cancel the scheduled examination. Subsequently, a re-examination was conducted on June 21.