Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed in China, fans shower him with gifts, flowers and love. Watch video

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has landed in China to promote his movie Zero, which is releasing in the neighbouring country five months afters its release in India. Videos from Shah Rukh’s arrival in Beijing show him getting mobbed by fans.

Woman can be heard screaming his name, asking for his autograph and giving him large bouquets. A woman even put a beautiful black headgear on him and he continued signing autographs with the hat on. Watch the videos here:

Shah Rukh is set to take part in the Beijing International Film Festival (BIFF), scheduled to be held between April 13 and April 20. Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s classic Pather Panchali and Khan’s last release Zero are among the five Indian films that have been listed to be screened during the event.

Zero, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, will close the movie gala. Khan, along with Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan, is due to take part in ‘China-India Film Cooperation Dialogue’, according to the brochure brought out by BIFF.

The Indian movies will be showcased under the category from its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, despite strong reservations expressed by India over the trillion-dollar project. The festival also features a segment dedicated as ‘India Week’.

Other films to be screened under BRI countries category include two more of Ray’s work — Apur Sansar and Aparajito, romcom Love per Square Foot and thriller Ittefaq. Bollywood movie, Sir, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2018, will also be screened separately. It is significant that China has included the Indian movies clubbing them along with those from the BRI countries ahead of this month’s second Belt and Road Forum (BRF) which is likely to be boycotted by New Delhi.

