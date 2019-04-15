When Shah Rukh Khan had to eat his own words, see pic

Being witty comes naturally to Shah Rukh Khan. So when a hotel greeted him with a plate full of pastries, especially made for him, it was time to switch on his charm.

Sharing a picture of the pastries, which also had some of his popular quotes written out along with them, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “Thank u Kolkata & thx ITC Sonar for years of hospitality. I would eat the goodies but that would be like ‘eating my own words.’ But love them all the same.” One of the quotes read: “Just don’t work, outwork yourself.” Another one said: “I truly believe my job is make sure people smile.” The joke was about literally eating his own words.

Thank u Kolkata & thx ITC Sonar for years of hospitality. I would eat the goodies but that would be like ‘eating my own words.’ But love them all the same. pic.twitter.com/ndU2ntD9zs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 15, 2019

Shah Rukh has touring the country with his team Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL series. He was recently in Chennai for a match and met Tamil director Atlee for a possible Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Mersal.

Shah Rukh’s last outing, his home production Zero, turned out to be dud at the box office. The actor reportedly backed out of a big film, Rakesh Sharma biopic, which many ascribe to Zero’s failure. There was a strong rumour that Ranveer Singh would replace him in Don 3, the third in the franchise to be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar, however, rubbished all such reports.

However, as a producer Shah Rukh continues to flourish. His production company Red Chillies Entertainment recently delivered a hit, the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla.

