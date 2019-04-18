‘Kalank exists so we can forget Zero’: Internet responds to Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s film with hilarious memes, 2.6 IMDb rating

Fans have taken to Twitter to after the release of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s new film, Kalank, a period costume drama which was released on Wednesday. The film has an abysmal 2.6/10 rating on IMDb, based on close to 2000 votes. The online reaction is in conflict with the film’s box office. Kalank registered the biggest opening of 2019, making Rs 21.6 crore.

Fans posted several memes online, both from the film and from other pop-culture properties such as Sacred Games and Game of Thrones. “Humse zyaada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya mein,” one person quoted Alia Bhatt’s character, Roop. “Bollywood is improving day by day now they are telling us the review of movie in title itself. First Zero and now Kalank,” wrote another.

Bollywood is improving day by day now they are telling us the review of movie in title itself. First Zero and now Kalank #KalankReview — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 17, 2019

Several people brought up Shah Rukh Khan’s recent critical and commercial disaster, Zero. “Karan Johar is a true friend. He made #Kalank so everyone would forget about Zero,” one person wrote. Another shared a picture of the Zero poster, comparing it to what they think Kalank is worth. By comparison, Zero has a 5.8/10 rating on IMDb, and the similarly maligned Thugs of Hindostan has a 4/10 rating.

The lavish period drama has received mixed reviews, critically. Hindustan Times’ Raja Sen called it a ‘stunning but soulless film’. He wrote in his 2.5/5 review, “Directed by Abhishek Varman and shot by the masterful Binod Pradhan, the makers of Kalank not only want every frame to be a painting, but every dialogue a proverb, every scene a portent. The result is beautiful but tedious, an opera that needed a stout songstress to warble through it midway.”

You can check out more reactions here.

*Audience while going to watch Kalank* : Baaki sab first class hai



*Audience after watching Kalank* : sab ka sab third class hai — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 17, 2019

Karan Johar is a true friend. He made #Kalank so everyone would forget about Zero. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 17, 2019

Audience just after watching movie for 5 mins.#KalankReview pic.twitter.com/gto9nt09EQ — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) April 17, 2019

#kalank #KalankReview



Entire bollywood industry after seeing a big production movie flop: pic.twitter.com/X2ZwEYBzEk — Jay Salia (@JaySalia997) April 17, 2019

Karan will now move on to another period drama, the Mughal era epic Takht, which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

