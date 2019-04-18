As Kalank releases, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen at an official commitment together

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen in Brahmastra soon, were spotted together in Mumbai on Wednesday. A viral video shows the duo walking into a building. While the purpose of the visit is not clear, Alia can be seen holding a file in her hand. The two were casually dressed and looked relaxed. At one point, it appears, he spotted the camera.

Alia’s latest film Kalank hit the screens on April 17 while Ranbir hasn’t seen a release since Sanju came out last year. Kalank is a richly mounted period drama, which also boasts of an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor, set in the 1940s. It is a story of family and the myriad emotions around filial ties.

While the couple hasn’t gone to town talking about their relationship, they have shown tremendous comfort in expressing affection for each other in public. At a recent awards function, not only did they sit next to each other, their easy chemistry was visible to all. Alia even thanked her “special” one after winning her award.

Ranbir has, of course, been more vocal about his affection for Alia. Early last year, he confirmed to GQ magazine that he was indeed seeing Alia, but didn’t want to speculate about the relationship. The couple met during the filming of their film, Brahmastra and has been dating since.

Alia has been in news of late — her mother actor Soni Razdan and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli have been involved in an ugly Twitter fight.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 09:31 IST