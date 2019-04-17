Game of Thrones: Kit Harington gags after kissing Emilia Clarke in hilarious behind-the-scene footage

Soon after the premiere of Game of Thrones season 8’s first episode, HBO shared special video of all that happened behind the scenes. The video showed how Kit Harington (Jon Snow) had a tough time riding the ‘dragon’ and how some of the important scenes of reunions were thought out and shot.

One particularly hilarious bit from the video shows Kit pretending to gag after kissing Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) in a scene. After the two share a long kiss in front of green screen, Kit makes a gagging face for the camera to tease Emilia. Another bit shows him slipping on the ice in Iceland while Emilia laughs her heart out. They shot for the dragon ride scene in the snowy landscapes of the country. Watch the video here:

In the same video, Kit tells a NSFW story of how his testicles got caught in the buck--the mechanical contraption that recreates a dragon’s movement. During the scene, Harington was left fearing the worst as the mechanical dragon he was sitting on made a violent turn and swung the star around.

He said: “Buck work is not easy. I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off. The dragon swings around really violently, like this, and my right ball got trapped, and I didn’t have time to say ‘Stop!’ And I was being swung around. “In my head, I thought, ‘This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by testicles, literally’. Sorry. Probably too much information.”

However, filming the key scene on the swinging dragon was no easy feat as Harington added: “I think the actual dragon ride is the one bit where you’ve got to convey your love for each other and you’re in a green box on a buck.”

Kit and Emilia will (hopefully) be seen in five more episodes this season. It ends on May 19 and will air every Monday morning in India.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 14:31 IST