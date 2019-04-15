Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan ‘Ranbir’ during interview, her crazy laugh is winning fans’ hearts. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt made a silly but endearing goof up during a recent interview while promoting her upcoming film, Kalank. A video is going viral on social media platforms that shows her with the film’s other cast members--Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

In the video, Varun is seen fiddling with Alia’s hair bun. Irritated by his antics, Alia tells him to quit it but makes one cute mistake. “Ran...! Uh, Varun don’t,” she says, confusing his name with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s. Her co-stars break into a fit of laughter and she hides her faces in embarrassment.

Another video from the same video shows Alia laughing hard at Aditya’s impression of a drunk man at a party. Her unrestrained laughter got a lot of love online. “Lmao! Looool Alia’s laugh is contagious! Seen it too many times!,” wrote a fan. “Alia’s laugh makes me laugh,” wrote another. “I really love Alia’s laugh. It’s so loud and hilarious. I relate,” tweeted a fan. Watch the video here:

I love love love Alia's laugh. It's so real, it'll automatically put up a smile on my face.

Weird how y'all have issues on how someone laughs 😂pic.twitter.com/pFamOP7iFU — Cim💜 (@Ciiimonex) April 13, 2019

Alia’s Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and releases on April 17. It also stars Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt and is Varun and Alia’s fourth film together after Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Alia said that the credit for their successful pairing goes to the writers and directors they have worked with. “I don’t think Varun and I can take much credit when it comes to reinventing our pairing on screen. Honestly, it is in the writing and the director’s vision that comes to us and we just execute it. We execute it with a lot of passion and zest because both of us want to bring something new and give a different face to each other.

“Every time we work together I have this separation anxiety that now maybe we won’t get a chance to collaborate. And then we are working together in next two weeks,” she added in an interview to PTI.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 18:15 IST