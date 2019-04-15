Kalank screening: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt watch Karan Johar period drama as gorgeous new stills of female cast revealed

Come April 17, Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank will hit the screens. Days before that, a screening of the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer was held in Mumbai for the film’s star cast. New stills of the female star cast were also revealed.

Seen at the venue were Alia, Varun, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Karan Johar. The cast was seen posing for the photographers, before and after the screening. Also seen at the venue was designer Manish Malhotra, who incidentally has designed the clothes for the lavish costume drama. Also seen was Sonakshi’s mother Poonam Sinha.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit at Kalank screening.

Among the other big names spotted at the do was Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Most of the young stars were casually dressed: Alia wore an ankle-length summery strap dress which she later teamed up with a denim jacket. Varun and Aditya were seen casually dressed too, in a pair of jeans and t-shirt. Madhuri came dressed in a delicate and lightly embroidered Anarkali, while Sonakshi wore a light silk kurta and pair of palazzos. Shweta was seen in a black track bottom with a t-shirt. Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo was also seen at the screening.

Kalank is set in the 1940s and has the trappings of a family drama set against turbulent times. The film’s trailer and its songs -- Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class and Tabah Ho Gaye -- have created quite a buzz among viewers. In addition, the vintage look of the characters have added to the excitement.

In the film, the lead characters, Alia and Varun, play characters called Roop and Zafar. Madhuri, who stepped in after the untimely demise of Sridevi, will be seen as Bahaar Begum, a doyen of music and dance, who will be a pivotal clog in the Roop and Zafar narrative. She united with Sanjay Dutt, playing the patriarch of the family in the film, after nearly 20 years.



