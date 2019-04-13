Kalank song Aira Gaira: Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur woo a seductive Kriti Sanon. Watch video

The latest song from epic period film Kalank, Aira Gaira is out and Kriti Sanon flaunts her moves in the peppy dance number. Produced by Karan Johar, Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kriti in lead roles. Previous songs from the film have showcased Alia, Madhuri and Varun’s dance moves.

Titled Aira Gaira, the latest song from the film is composed by Pritam, performed by Antara Mitra, Javed Ali and Tushar Joshi, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Kriti is wearing a purple lehenga and a backless blouse in the music video, which was released online on Saturday. Several female dancers dressed in similar attire accompany her as Varun and Aditya groove alongside in traditional costumes.

Watch the entire song here:

The stars had shared pictures and a teaser video from the song on Friday. Check them out here:

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from the new Kalank song, Aira Gaira.

Talking about the song, Kriti had earlier told DNA, “This is my biggest song till date. It is a celebration number where I play a nachnewaali from that period, so it has all the desi thumkas, which is again something I haven’t done before. I have never shot for a song for six days before this. I’m also happy that I’ll be launching the track in my hometown (Delhi) “It’s good to reunite with Varun again after Dilwale. We have great energy together and this song was a riot. It’s my first with Adi. He is extremely chilled out, so all of us all shared good vibes on set.”

Directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States fame, Kalank is a love saga about heartbreaks and struggles set in the turbulent times of the 1940s’ India. The film is scheduled to release on April 17.

