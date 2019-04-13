Original Students of the Year Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra react to new trailer

Stars of the original Student of the Year - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra - have reacted to the trailer of Student of the Year 2, which features actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The film’s first trailer was released on Friday, and has already accumulated close to 20 million hits on YouTube.

Taking to Twitter, Varun wrote, “Here’s wishing all the new students Tara, Ananya and the tiger of our industry, Tiger Shroff. Congratulations on getting into St Teresa. Great job Punit.” Sidharth wrote, “The batch of 2019 is killing it! Trailer looks fantastic!”, while Alia agreed, “All the best guys!!!! Looking like soo much fun...”

Here’s wishing all the new student #tara #ananya and the tiger of our industry @iTIGERSHROFF congratulations on getting into st Teresa. Great job Punit #SOTY2Trailer https://t.co/TusIrNdkii — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 12, 2019

The original trio made their Bollywood debuts with the 2012 film, directed by Karan Johar. All three have gone on to have successful careers in the industry, and Varun and Alia will reunite for the fourth time on screen in this week’s Kalank, also produced by Karan. Punit Malhotra takes over from Karan as director of Student of the Year 2, which marks the film debuts of Tara and Ananya.

Speaking at the trailer launch event on Friday, Ananya addressed the hot competition she might face from other star kids/debutants in the industry. "I love competition,” she said. “You can see it in SOTY 2. It was so much fun. It is very motivating to have new people. Our film industry needs new people all the time. So, it is amazing.”

Tara added: "I do not think there will be any unhealthy competition. There will be healthy competition and I am very excited about this. I have seen a couple of films (of new talents) and now they all are going to see our films."

Student of the Year 2 is scheduled for a May 10 release.

