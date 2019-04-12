Student of the Year 2 trailer spawns hilarious memes: ‘Spider-Man doesn’t want his life back after this’

The Student of the year 2 trailer released on Friday amid much hype at a grand event in Mumbai. Starring Tiger Shroff and debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, the film is a love triangle revolving around a school competition. However, the trailer soon spawned funny memes which went viral on social media.

Some viewers seemed to have taken offence with a scene featuring Tiger and Tara dressed up as superheroes Spider-Man and Wonder Woman, respectively and turned it into a meme. A user even advised Marvel and DC Universe to sue the makers of Student of the Year 2. He said, “I feel u both @MarvelStudios and @TheDCUniverse can fill defamation case against @DharmaMovies for this...can claim Rs. 1000-2000 crore...”

A user compared the scene to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s meetings at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar bash and wrote, “When Marvel and DC characters met at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party.” A user took a dig at the scene, saying, “Marvel : Endgame is the most ambitious crossover in history...Bollywood - Too Ambitious...” Another user said, “When Bollywood met Tik-Tok.” An upset user went on to say, “After seeing this. Spiderman to Avengers: I don’t want my life back.”

When Marvel and DC characters met at Baba Siddique's Iftar party pic.twitter.com/zdsKMirhCl — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 12, 2019

Also read: Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff has his eyes on the prize; Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria have eyes on him. Watch

Apart from the superhero scene, the viewers also turned Tiger’s dialogue into a meme: “Din tera tha saal mera hoga (the day was yours, the year will be mine)”. The viewers shared it widely with their own jokes. A user wrote, “When your mother makes your elder brother do all the chores on your birthday. Brother: Din tera tha saal mera hoga.”

When your mother makes your elder brother do all the the chores on your birthday.



Brother:#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/p2fFdIP9W7 — Bhaarat Kurda (@TheBhaaratKurda) April 12, 2019

A user also used Tiger’s another dialogue, “Tera ek saal aur mera ek din” into a meme. He shared it with the caption, “Topper friend: Bhai tu saal bhar to Padtha nhi h fr bhi pass kaise ho jata h. Me: Tera ek saal aur mera ek din.”

Topper friend: Bhai tu saal bhar to Padtha nhi h fr bhi pass kaise ho jata h



Me:#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/CJnuJUriO4 — Saurabh Manjhi 🇮🇳 (@saurabhmanjhi_) April 12, 2019

And the rest of the viewers just expressed their disappointment with the trailer in the form of funny memes.

When Tiger Shroff had Mooli Ke Parathe for breakfast. #SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/6MbjobLpQe — Bhosdi Waley (@bhosdiwaley) April 12, 2019

Me After Watching Student Of The Year 2 Trailer...#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/1FS079JeLv — AZHAR (@azhar_malik_1) April 12, 2019

#SOTY2Trailer

Delivery guy: bhaiya me order lekar gate per khada hu

Me : pic.twitter.com/TdDmXNYoVl — Humor Being (@followTheGupta) April 12, 2019

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film is the sequel of the successful 2012 film Student of the Year which marked the film debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. It is set to hit theatres on May 10.

