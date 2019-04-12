Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff has his eyes on the prize; Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria have eyes on him. Watch

The trailer for Student of the Year 2 is finally out and presents the batch of 2019 — the super-strong Tiger Shroff as Rohan, actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday as the rich and confident Shreya and Tara Sutaria as the glamourous Mia. The film is set around a sports competition, while other drama plays out off the pitch.

Tiger’s character gives a message in the trailer, “If life is a field, then divide it into two parts – dreams and reality -- and the one who can cross to the other side is the one who trusts his hard work more than his destiny.” The film also shows a love triangle between Tiger, Ananya and Shreya’s characters.

The film will also star Will Smith in a cameo role. He was in India last year to shoot for his TV show Bucket List, one that included featuring in a Bollywood dance song. He shot for a dance number from Student of the Year 2 and was seen grooving to Radha Teri Chunri from the original film.

The makers also released a new poster ahead of the trailer release featuring the three lead actors. A day before, individual character posters of the three actors were released separately. Tiger had shared his poster featuring him in an athletic pose with the caption, “In it to win it!! Let’s do this!” Karan had also described his character with a description on Twitter, “He’s got the ‘eye of the tiger’ & he’s not stopping at anything but the finish line.”

Karan had introduced debutants Tara with the caption, “Ready to create a storm in St. Teresa, introducing the gorgeous #Tara as Mia!” and Ananya as “Jumping her way into your hearts!! Presenting #Ananya as Shreya!”

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film is the sequel of the successful 2012 film Student of the Year that marked the film debut of actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. The three are expected to make a cameo in the film.

Music director duo Vishal-Shekhar have composed the music for the film with the songs penned by Irshad Kamil.The film was majorly shot in Dehradun and will hit theatres on May 10 this year.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 12:28 IST