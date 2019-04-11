Student of the Year 2 new posters: Tiger Shroff is in it to win it, Tara Sutaria brings in the magic, see pics
Student of the Year 2 latest posters introduce Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film’s trailer will be released on April 12.bollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2019 15:10 IST
Amid the countdown to the release of Student of the Year 2 trailer on Friday, actor Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have revealed their characters in the film. Tiger shared a new poster of the film on Twitter and captioned it, “In it to win it!! Let’s do this!” while Tara wrote, “Trust the magic of new beginnings”.
The poster featuring Tiger shows the actor in an athletic pose with several other glimpses of his training, running and gym sessions around it. Tiger can be seen taking part in a cross-country race in one of the stills, is seen practising weightlifting with a sack and taking part in a tug of war.
In it to win it!! Let’s do this! 🏆#SOTY2TrailerTomorrow@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #Tara #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/hOHoGxi9iI— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 11, 2019
This will be Tara’s Bollywood debut. Dressed in a pink bustier and silver shorts, Tara will be seen in a pivotal role in the film alongside Ananya Panday in the film.
Karan Johar also shared Ananya Panday’s poster from the film along with the caption, “Jumping her way into your hearts!! Presenting #Ananya as Shreya!”
Jumping her way into your hearts!!❤Presenting #Ananya as Shreya! #SOTY2TrailerTomorrow@apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/zCZcv0O7yy— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2019
The makers had shared two new posters a day before while hinting at a sports competition being part of the plot. One of the posters showed Tiger holding a backpack while standing in front of the college gate with the words ‘Take The Challenge’ written over it. Another poster showed a girl stepping over a boy during a match.
Back to college, and feeling pretty lit about it! 🤟💙 #SOTY2@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #Tara #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/UkSzhlfXsg— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 10, 2019
Take the step, take the challenge. #SOTY2@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #Tara #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/RAkxUwPTdF— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 10, 2019
Being directed by Punit Malhotra, the film marks the Bollywood debut of actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It is the sequel of the successful 2012 film Student of the Year that marked the film debut of actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.
Varun recently spoke about the SOTY 2 in an interview to IANS and said, “I think Tiger (Shroff), Ananya (Panday) and Tara (Sutaria) are looking superb in the film. Alia, Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) and I am equally proud and happy about it. We never thought that there will be a sequel of our film and that too really soon. People still call us ‘student’ and I don’t think that tag will go away from us and we never know in Student of The Year 3 we might go back to school.”
First Published: Apr 11, 2019 11:15 IST