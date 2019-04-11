Student of the Year 2 new posters: Tiger Shroff is in it to win it, Tara Sutaria brings in the magic, see pics

Amid the countdown to the release of Student of the Year 2 trailer on Friday, actor Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have revealed their characters in the film. Tiger shared a new poster of the film on Twitter and captioned it, “In it to win it!! Let’s do this!” while Tara wrote, “Trust the magic of new beginnings”.

The poster featuring Tiger shows the actor in an athletic pose with several other glimpses of his training, running and gym sessions around it. Tiger can be seen taking part in a cross-country race in one of the stills, is seen practising weightlifting with a sack and taking part in a tug of war.

This will be Tara’s Bollywood debut. Dressed in a pink bustier and silver shorts, Tara will be seen in a pivotal role in the film alongside Ananya Panday in the film.

Karan Johar also shared Ananya Panday’s poster from the film along with the caption, “Jumping her way into your hearts!! Presenting #Ananya as Shreya!”

The makers had shared two new posters a day before while hinting at a sports competition being part of the plot. One of the posters showed Tiger holding a backpack while standing in front of the college gate with the words ‘Take The Challenge’ written over it. Another poster showed a girl stepping over a boy during a match.

Being directed by Punit Malhotra, the film marks the Bollywood debut of actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It is the sequel of the successful 2012 film Student of the Year that marked the film debut of actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.

Varun recently spoke about the SOTY 2 in an interview to IANS and said, “I think Tiger (Shroff), Ananya (Panday) and Tara (Sutaria) are looking superb in the film. Alia, Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) and I am equally proud and happy about it. We never thought that there will be a sequel of our film and that too really soon. People still call us ‘student’ and I don’t think that tag will go away from us and we never know in Student of The Year 3 we might go back to school.”

