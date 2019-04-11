Tara Sutaria’s Student of the Year 2 poster out, Twitter asks ‘which school has this uniform’. See pic

The countdown for the trailer of Student of the Year 2 has finally begun as the makers released new film poster introducing debutant Tara Sutaria. The actor is making her Bollywood debut with the film opposite Tiger, whose posters were shared online a day before.

The actor is seen in a pink crop top, white trousers and a jacket in the new poster. Karan Johar’s production house shared it with the caption, “The newest addition to the #BatchOf2019 who’ll set your hearts on fire! Presenting #Tara as Mia. #SOTY2TrailerTomorrow.”

While many loved Tara’s look on social media, others questioned how anyone could wear that to a school or even a college. “This is exactly the uniform of my school,” joked one, while another asked which school allowed this kind of a uniform. “I would be forbidden to enter my college premises with these clothes. I mean there is a decorum,” read one comment.

A day before, the makers had shared a poster of a girl stepping on a boy’s foot without revealing their faces; whether that girl is Tara is yet to be revealed.

The makers also released a new poster of Tiger showing several glimpses of his training routine. The actor is seen in an athletic pose at the centre with blurred stills of him running, weightlifting and boxing. Another of his poster features him standing in front of his college gate while holding a backpack.

The SOTY 2 cast had also appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Tara had said on the show that she doesn’t feel like an outsider in the industry and people are very sweet towards her. She also said that she is more reserved and shy in nature and finds it hard to be comfortable at parties.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday. SOTY 2 is the sequel of the successful 2012 film Student of the Year that marked the film debut of actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 12:55 IST