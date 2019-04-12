Malaika Arora leaves a cryptic message about ‘soulmate’. Could it be about Arjun Kapoor?

Malaika Arora has left a cryptic message on the importance of a soulmate as her Instagram stories. The actor-TV host, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, said that one meets a person with whom one has an immediate connection and over time develops a love so strong and deep that one wonders if one had ever loved anyone like that before.

She wrote, “A person with whom you have an immediate connection the moment you meet — a connection so strong that you are drawn to them in a way you have never experienced before. As this connection develops over time, you experience a love so deep, strong and complex that you begin to doubt that you have ever truly loved anyone prior.”

She continues, “Your soul mate understands and connects with you in every way and on every level, which brings a sense of peace, calmness and happiness when you are around them.” While Malaika and Arjun have never spoken about their relationship, they have never denied it either. The duo is often spotted on dinner dates together or partying with common friends.

Since last month, there has been a strong rumour that the couple will get married in April. It will be a church wedding in Mumbai. While Malaika and Arjun have been tight-lipped about it, Arjun’s father, producer Boney Kapoor has refuted them saying that there is no truth to them. He spoke to Amar Ujala publication.

Earlier this month, Malaika was in Maldives for a vacation with her girl gang and posted many pictures from the island nation. Sometime later, Arjun too posted pictures from his holiday in Maldives, fuelling rumours that the couple was holidaying together. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport few days later, leaving the premises together.

While Malaika remains busy with her advertisement assignments and many public appearances, Arjun is working on his next film, Panipat, being directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Based on the Third Battle of Panipat, the film stars Arjun as Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander-in-chief of the Maratha expeditionary forces who fought the invading army of the Afghan King Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761.

