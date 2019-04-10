Malaika Arora goes super-glam in new pic, a day after shutting up trolls who age-shamed her

Trolls might have a heyday trying to age-shame TV show host Malaika Arora but the actor couldn’t care less. What’s more, neither does the world at large. The actor on Wednesday shared some stunning pictures before making it to an awards show and, needless to say, they are breathtakingly glamorous.

The bright yellow flowing gown shows off her sculptured figure as Malaika poses for the photo shoot. Her hair is done in a neat ponytail and she wears red lipstick. The actor completed her look with stilettos.

On Tuesday, Malaika has posted a picture of herself in a bikini from her recent holiday in Maldives and shut up the trolls who had been age-shaming her. Posting it, she wrote: “Being happy is a choice .n I choose to be happy ..... also I think happiness looks good on me ...... so keep ur opinions n ur negativity to urself n spare me ur crap.” The picture and her message got a nod of approval from a number of her contemporaries including Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu and singer Sophie Choudry among others.

Earlier this month, Malaika was in Maldives for a vacation and routinely posted pictures from her resort. Days after her posts, her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor posted a picture, also from Maldives. There has been a strong rumour that the couple may get married in April in a Mumbai church. However, neither of them has confirmed the news. In fact, in March, speaking to Amar Ujala, Arjun’s father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor had refuted the rumours, saying that there was no truth of them.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 13:45 IST