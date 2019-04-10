Aishwarya Rai’s birthday message for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan features daughter Aaradhya, see pic

Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 71st birthday on Tuesday and received a birthday wish from her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Sharing a picture of the three of them together, Aishwarya wrote: “Happiness always.” In the picture, Jaya and Aishwarya are dressed in pale colours, and Aaradhya looks pretty in a bright red dress with a matching hair band.

Both her children - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda - wished her on her birthday with sweet messages. Abhishek posted a simple message and wrote “Maa” in Hindi and added how the word sums it all, while posting a picture of Jaya from her youth. Shweta posted a picture of herself with her mother and wrote: “On Captain, My Captain.”

Aishwarya may have been missing from action post the release of her last film Fanney Khan but her many advertising assignments keep her busy. Last year, she was in France on two occasions: to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and later in the year, for the shoot of her advertisement for an international watch brand, Longines.

Aishwarya will reportedly be doing a film with Mani Ratnam next. DNA quoted a source as saying that Aishwarya has already signed on to the project, while her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan may also feature in the film. “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry.” Reports also suggest that Abhishek and Aishwarya may also be seen playing lyricist-poet Saahir Ludhianvi and poet Amrita Pritam respectively in a biopic of the former, to be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 08:59 IST