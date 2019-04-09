Varun Dhawan says Katrina Kaif is more interesting on social media than real life, calls her a horse with blinkers

Kalank actor Varun Dhawan was his candid best on Arbaaz Khan’s online chat show Pinch and didn’t mind making fun of actor and friend Katrina Kaif. The actor went on to call her a horse for her working habits.

On being asked to name a celebrity who is more interesting on social media than their real life, Varun named Katrina and said, “She is new on social media and appears to be very fun, having a great time with great pictures, sense of humour. Katrina in real life is all about work. She is a horse with blinkers except when she is hungry and wants to eat something. Then also she eats like a horse.”

Varun and Katrina are good friends now, the confirmation of which was made by actor Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram account. Arjun shared a picture with Varun and Katrina last month and wrote along with it, “So @varundvn & I are starting a new fan club #WeLoveKK aka @katrinakaif !!! Here we are seen awarding her, for absolutely no reason whatsoever... PS - the Dalmatian trophy Katrina’s holding represents our faithful friendship kyunki yeh dosti #firstclass hai !!!” Both Varun and Arjun can be seen handing over a Dalmatian trophy to Katrina as a token of their friendship.

Arbaaz also asked Varun to name one celebrity among Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Karan Johar who he would like to follow on Instagram. Varun agreed with Arbaaz that he need not follow Karan as too much information is already available about the filmmaker. He said that he would like to follow a joint fan account instead and name it, SalRukh.

Varun was also told to choose among Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher if he had to unfollow one celebrity on Twitter. While Varun did not chose any of them, he did express his wish to ask Anupam about his two mobiles phones. “How does he handle it?” the actor asked.

Later, Varun got a chance to switch roles with Arbaaz by sharing some of the most mean comments against him. Varun read out a comment by a user who said, “Thoda socha thoda samjho phir bookie chuno Arbaaz sir.” To this Arbaaz replied, “No more bookie. No gambling. Have stopped all this. I enjoy watching IPL on TV.”

