Varun Dhawan on being criticised for overacting: ‘Since I know how to act, I can overdo it’

Kalank actor Varun Dhawan appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s online chat show Pinch and created a stir with his honest replies to haters. The actor spoke about everything from getting trolled to being accused of overacting in his films.

Varun was shown one of his controversial comments which earned him the wrath of Twitter users over his choice of words for a woman. ““You need to shutup cause you misjudged your brain for your ass. I guess that’s where you think from,” he had written in a tweet and later apologised for it. But the actor added that he stands by his words and said, “I try to bring myself how I am in real life sometimes onto social media. You got to be yourself. Love it or hate it.”

Varun also reacted to comments on his abs and how people called them ‘fake’ and ‘photoshopped’. The actor accepted that he is not always in perfect shape all the time and also uses various filters on Instagram to sharpen his images. He went on to add, “If you got it, you gonna flaunt it.”

On reading the reactions to his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum, the actor revealed that his haters are not alone as his own brother Rohit Dhawan reads out negative comments to his pictures and videos at home. Varun also spoke about how he became a butt of jokes for comparing Dilwale with Inception. Talking about the incident, he said that he had casually asked the media at the launch of Dilwale trailer if they had understood the trailer of Hollywood film Inception. On getting a ‘no’ for an answer, the actor had justified how it was normal for them to not understand the trailer of Dilwale.

Like other celebrities, Varun also gets trolled on social media. The actor, however, made it clear that he doesn’t mind being trolled and gave a message to his haters, “Even if its trolling and its fun, I don’t mind. You hate me or you love me, you are doing my publicity.”

Arbaaz also asked Varun about being compared to actor Govinda, to which he said that since he has grown watching the actor, he sometimes ends up emulating him “subconsciously” while dancing or doing comedy.

Taking all the criticism positively, Varun gave replied to his haters and their queries. On being called a kid, Varun said, “I am young so what if I look like a kid sometimes.” On his body, the actor said, “My body is good or bad, at least the girls like it. And even some men like it.”

On being called out for overacting, he said, “Since I know how to act, I can overdo it. If I didn’t know acting, I wouldn’t have been able to do it. Now it’s over or under, that depends on the film. I enjoy doing overacting so in order to hate me, you will have to watch my films. So don’t forget to buy the tickets of my film and then if you want to hate me, let it be.”

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 16:18 IST