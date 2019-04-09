Complaint filed against woman who abused Varun Dhawan, threatened to commit suicide

The police have registered a non-cognisable (NC) complaint against a woman for allegedly abusing actor Varun Dhawan and his family members and threatening to commit suicide outside his residence last week. The case has been registered under sections 504 (punishment for intentional insult and with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police officers at the Santacruz station, the woman, identified as Archana Dange, went outside Dhawan’s residence at Juhu Tara Road on Friday at 9.30 pm. “Dange was waiting for the actor outside his home. On seeing him, she started hurling abuses at him and members of his family. She also threatened to physically harm the actor’s friend Natasha Dalal. She also threatened to commit suicide,” a police officer said.

The woman and Dhawan do not know each other, police added. HT tried to contact Varun for comment, but did not receive a response.

Varun has been busy with the promotion of his next film, Kalank, which releases on April 17. The film is a multi starrer and will see Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor, apart from Varun, in lead roles. The film has been produced by Karan Johar. Kalank’s trailer and various songs have been well received by fans. Varun’s character in the film is called Zafar and he has been paired against Alia, who is called Roop in the film.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 09:34 IST