Liberty erase slow start to take down Sun

Jonquel Jones collected 23 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting New York Liberty withstood a slow start and earned an 82-75 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Saturday afternoon in Uncasville, Conn. HT Image

Jones made 9 of 16 shots for her fourth double-double in the past five games and 15th overall. Jones finished three points shy of her season high and scored 19 in the first half when the Liberty erased a 10-point deficit.

Marine Johannes added 14 of her 17 after halftime, including a pair of clutch 3-pointers to help the Liberty fend off a comeback. Breanna Stewart was held to 11 on 3-of-12 shooting as New York won for the ninth time in 12 games.

The Liberty shot 46.2% and hit 13 three-pointers while playing without Sabrina Ionescu, who sat out with a left foot injury.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa led the Sun with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Charlisse Leger-Walker added 14 points and Diamond Miller contributed 12 for the Sun.

Connecticut lost for the seventh time in eight games and played without Brittney Griner due to a knee injury.

The Sun shot 35.8% and misfired on 21 of 29 3-point tries.

The Sun made seven of their first nine shots and opened an 18-8 lead on a 13-footer by Leila Lacan with 4:48 left before holding a 27-19 lead through the opening quarter. Jones hit a pair of 3s when the Liberty scored 16 straight points to turn a four-point deficit into a 46-37 lead by halftime.

The Liberty briefly held a 10-point lead on a 3 by Johannes with 7:48 remaining but missed nine of 13 shots in the third and settled for a 61-56 lead into the fourth.

The Sun cut the lead to 63-62 on a 12-footer by Saniya Rivers with 7:05 left. Johannes countered with a 31-foot 3-pointer as the shot clock expired 28 seconds later. The Liberty expanded their lead to 70-62 on a basket by Pauline Astier with 5:28 left and never let the lead slip below six points the rest of the way.

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