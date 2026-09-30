Native M3 Pro Review: I liked almost everything about this RO purifier, until it was time to clean the controls

The Native M3 Pro brings together refined design, robust construction, and refreshing water quality for a premium purification experience. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times) Urban Company may have entered the water purifier market late, but it didn’t take long to make a splash with its range of smart RO water purifiers. Now the brand seems dead set on reshaping the industry standard, as it has refreshed its top-of-the-line Native RO water purifier with the Native M3 Pro. The new RO water purifier retains the same housing colour, preset mode, and built-in power backup. Beyond this, the brand has upgraded nearly every aspect compared with its predecessor, the Native M2 Pro. Urban Company has completely revamped the Native M3 Pro's looks with a new display and improved control panel. That’s not all; it has made quality-of-life adjustments inside its new RO water purifier, including a steel tank. The brand has also added a new feature it claims will ensure the same level of mineral-enriched water as on day one for 3 years. As the icing on the cake, Urban Company has extended the unconditional warranty period and the filter life of its new RO water purifier to 3 years. While it is easy to list every new change and feature on paper, delivering the experience people expect after paying ₹26,999 for a water purifier is far more complex. That’s why I spent a month with the Native M3 Pro to assess whether Urban Company delivers on the promises and expectations it has set by packing in improvements to the brim. Here’s what I found: Native M3 Pro Design and Build Quality: Someone clearly thought this through A purifier worth looking at Right out of the box, the Native M3 Pro looks as exceptional as an RO water purifier can be. It comes in a dual-tone finish with barely any branding on the front, except for small logos in the top left and right corners, something which is practically unheard of in this industry. Aside from that, Urban Company has removed the circular control panel present on the Native M2 Pro and replaced it with a dot-matrix display on the bottom of the Native M3 Pro’s protruding water outlet. It has also added a sleek control strip there. The way the brand has incorporated these design changes makes its new RO water purifier look very clean. This lets the Native M3 Pro blend well with a modern, minimalist kitchen. However, the very angular, futuristic look Urban Company has adopted for its water purifier, along with its sole black-coloured housing, will definitely make it stick out in a not-so-good way in a retro kitchen like the one we see in our grandparents’ home. Clever where it counts What I really appreciate about the Native M3 Pro’s design is its attention to detail. To make filter access easier without dismounting the water purifier, the brand offers front access by letting the bottom panel detach. Another place the brand impressed me with its keen eye for detail is the clearance beneath the Native M3 Pro’s water outlet. It provides enough space to fill a large bottle or vessel without awkward tilting.

Thoughtful touches make everything from filling bottles to changing filters feel surprisingly effortless. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

But what instantly won me over and has made my life easier is the water outlet. It lights up whenever the Native M3 Pro dispenses water, making it easier to collect water from the purifier in the dark. By the way, the control strip stays lit, so anyone can avoid the whole dance of finding the button in the dark. A touchy situation Since we're on the topic of the control strip, let’s take a closer look. While it occupies less space than the Native M2 Pro’s control panel, it still offers three options for dispensing water in set quantities.

The control strip feels futuristic and responsive, but cleaning it without accidental dispensing takes some patience. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

The new control strip also continues to let users customise how much water the RO water purifier dispenses when they press the glass and bottle icons. It also retains the feather-touch functionality of its predecessor, letting users dispense water with a light touch on the icon. While it worked as intended during my use, I did note a few quirks, which left a subpar impression. Although the control strip doesn’t require strong pressure to register our touch, it demands precision. Touching the icon even slightly off-centre means you won’t get your glass or bottle filled with water. However, the most annoying part of the control strip is keeping it clean. Given its glossy texture, it gathers a lot of fingerprint smudges. Wiping them often makes the Native M3 Pro dispense water, as it mistakenly interprets accidental touches on the control strip icons as requests. Even shutting down the water purifier makes no difference because the built-in power backup keeps the control strip active. What I figured out is that when you select an option on the control strip, the rest disengage. This makes it convenient for us to wipe those areas clean. Since the Native M3 Pro dispenses water when accidentally pressed, placing a large pot beneath it helps prevent water waste. By the way, no matter the texture of the Native M3 Pro’s front fascia, it shows fingerprint smudges and water droplets, which bounce off when you fill a bottle or glass with water. That said, unlike the control strip, it is a cakewalk to wipe them clean with a dry microfiber cloth. I suggest using a microfibre cloth, as it won’t scratch the glossy surfaces of the Native M3 Pro. Sturdy beneath the gloss While the Native M3 Pro’s design is largely amazing, with a few rough patches, its build quality is exceptional. Despite its plastic build, Urban Company’s water purifier looks robust. Even when you press any part, it stays rigid and doesn’t creak. App Support: Lots to see, little to control Urban Company extends the Native M2 Pro’s app support to the Native M3 Pro. As in the earlier generation, you can control and monitor the new water purifier using the Urban Company app. Compared with the physical aspect of the Native M3 Pro, the app didn’t sway me much.

The app offers useful insights, but its limited controls make the smart experience feel unfinished. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

To start, accessing app-based controls in the Urban Company app is tedious and requires multiple taps. Instead of putting the control on the home screen, the brand has buried it under the Native section on the bottom ribbon. Unlike tech-savvy youngsters, elders and less tech-literate users will need some guidance to memorise the control’s placement. Even once you learn the placement of the app-based controls for the Native M3 Pro, they rarely serve any purpose. Right now, the app shows the TDS of the input and output water, displays the water usage, and provides a real-time update on how much water the tank currently holds. It also provides a snapshot of when the water was purified, UV sterilised, and when the storage was self-cleaned. If something feels off with the Native M3 Pro, the Urban Company app also lets you run a basic check of the water purifier and helps you pinpoint the issue if it exists.

Having said that, all of these fall under monitoring. The only thing a user can control or customise in the app is how much water the RO purifier dispenses when they press the bottle or glass icon on the control strip. While the monitoring features are useful, the limited scope for customisation is a missed opportunity. This stings even more when you consider that the Native M3 Pro is the first in its lineup to feature the dot-matrix display. Urban Company hasn’t fully tapped into the display’s potential with the app.

A neat dot-matrix display brings personality to the purifier, though its usefulness remains limited. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

The dot-matrix display only lights up when you dispense water from the RO water purifier. During this brief period, it displays greetings, your city’s current temperature, and the output water's current TDS. It would’ve been amazing if Urban Company added an option in the app to let us write a personal message on the dot-matrix display. Additionally, I would have liked the brand to include an option to show our To-Do list on the Native M3 Pro’s display whenever we choose. At the very least, Urban Company should have added the option to display the time and date on the dot-matrix screen. It should also have let us choose which city’s temperature to display. Native M3 Pro Performance: Refreshing water, frustrating wait The main role of any RO water purifier is to purify the water supply and dispense clean water. To test whether the Native M3 Pro excels at this primary role, I measured the TDS of its dispensed water twice over 2 weeks, using the TDS meter. I also observed the TDS displayed on its dot-matrix screen. Here’s what I noted:

TDS Meter Dot-matrix Display on the Native M3 Pro Week 1 63 52 Week 2 63 66

It’s exceptional that the Native M3 Pro kept the TDS within the ideal drinking-water range (50-150 ppm) for two weeks. That said, blindly trusting the number the Urban Company app throws at the Native M3 Pro’s screen is a bit alarming, given the discrepancies I noted during my testing. Although the discrepancy between my TDS meter and the dot-matrix display wasn’t significant, I can’t say whether the purifier will maintain this level of accuracy over time. Setting this aside, I used the Native M3 Pro throughout the month and never noticed any change in the water's taste. It always tasted refreshing. What I dislike about Urban Company’s water purifier is its slow water flow. In my test, it took 36 seconds to fill a 1-litre bottle and 10 seconds to fill a 250ml glass. While the latter is manageable, filling a bottle can feel tedious when you’re in a rush. It would have been great if Urban Company had configured the Native M3 Pro to dispense water faster when users press the bottle icon on its control strip. Miscellaneous: Scheduling the Native M3 Pro’s installation through the app was seamless. The assigned technician was courteous and guided me through the entire process. He even accommodated my mum’s request for how the RO purifier should be mounted, which made the experience even more pleasant. I am also glad the Native M3 Pro includes a steel storage tank. I have an irrational fear of microplastics entering my drinking water, and the steel tank gives me some peace of mind. To be clear, I am not suggesting that the food-grade plastic tanks in the base Native M3 or Native M2 Pro are unsafe. It’s simply a personal preference. Verdict: The Native M3 Pro is a well-rounded upgrade that gets the fundamentals right. Its refined design, sturdy build, steel tank and consistent water quality make it a strong premium RO purifier. The feather-touch control strip works well, but keeping it clean takes surprising effort, as even accidental touches while wiping can trigger water dispensing. The slow water flow can also test your patience, while the app offers limited control and the dot-matrix display feels underutilised. Still, these shortcomings do little to overshadow its strengths. After a month of use, the Native M3 Pro delivers clean-tasting water and thoughtful improvements, making it a compelling premium purifier.

Specifications Storage tank material Steel with UV light Storage tank size 6 litres Type of filters inside RO + UV + Alkaline + All-new DualFlow Mineraliser 10-stage purification with copper charge Filter life 3 years Water recovery rate 60% Reasons to buy Refined, minimalist design with a sturdy build Consistent, clean-tasting water with a steel tank Thoughtful details such as front filter access and customisable dispensing Reason to avoid Sensitive control strip can trigger dispensing while being cleaned Slow water flow makes filling larger bottles tedious App offers limited controls, while the dot-matrix display feels underused