Varun Dhawan’s fan threatens to harm his girlfriend, yells ‘I will kill Natasha’ after being denied meeting

A police complaint has been lodged against a fan of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s after she threatened to kill his girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalaal. According to media reports, after waiting to meet Varun for hours at his residence, a fan turned violent started yelling that she will “kill Natasha”.

A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “There was a female fan, who was doing the rounds of his house for a long time. We are used to such things and on most occasions, the fans are sweet and never cross their limits. Varun sir usually obliges their selfie requests, if he is available. But, he is currently pressed for time and is juggling too many things. She was waiting for a couple of hours. Sir came late and she was insisting that she meet him then and there. He was pretty tired from the day’s work and wanted to rest. She refused to leave and got into a squabble. Initially, she said she will hurt herself. When the security still didn’t get her through to Varun sir, she threw a fit. She kept mumbling how she will harm Natasha ma’am.”

Also read: Ranveer Singh sings Tum To Thehre Pardesi and Apna Time with 83 crew, trains with Kapil Dev. Watch

The source continued, “It was alarming for us because usually, fans don’t get so aggressive. We informed Varun sir, who panicked. She kept saying, ‘I will kill Natasha.’ After the woman refused to leave even after 45 minutes, we had to call the local police station.” The tabloid also reported that a complaint had been lodged at Santa Cruz police station and Varun declined to comment.

Last year, when Varun appeared on Koffee with Karan, he confirmed his relationship with Natasha . When host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked him, the Kalank star confirmed that the two were indeed in a relationship and even said he plans to marry her someday.

Talking about his wedding plans, Varun recently told Filmfare in an interview, “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

Varun, who was last seen in Sui Dhaaga alongside Anushka Sharma, is promoting his upcoming film with Alia Bhatt, Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. He is also working on a dance film, Street Dancer, opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 12:10 IST