Varun Dhawan cosies up to girlfriend Natasha Dalal in London. See pic

Even with rumours of their wedding gaining steam, actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal are not backing down on the PDA. The two were seen cosying up to each other in the streets of London on a chilly night in a new pic.

Varun’s several fan clubs on social media have been sharing the adorable picture. In it, Varun is seen in a chunky and long silver parka while Natasha is seen in a beige overcoat and a cute hat. See the pic here:

Varun confirmed his relationship with Natasha on an episode of Koffee With Karan a couple of months ago. Host Karan Johar asked Varun about his relationship status with his long-time rumoured girlfriend, Natasha. Varun gave Karan the permission to talk about his meetings with Natasha and also blushingly confirmed that the two were indeed in a relationship. When asked if he plans to marry her someday, Varun said he does.

Natasha is a fashion designer and is often spotted on dates with Varun. He has previously said, “My first love is films and everyone in my life knows that. After that comes Natasha, my family, and my friends. I just don’t make relationships to let go of them.”

A recent report in Deccan Chronicle said that the two might just tie the knot in the first half of 2019. “Varun and Natasha are not yet ready for the marriage. But the Dhawans and Dalals, are very adamant. The young couple has no choice but to marry,” a source told the daily.

Varun recently wrapped up shooting for Kalank in which he stars with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. He will also be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 17:34 IST