Ranveer Singh sings Tum To Thehre Pardesi and Apna Time with 83 crew, trains with Kapil Dev. Watch

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is training with cricketers Kapil Dev and Balwinder Singh Sandhu for Kabir Khan’s 83, has shared a video from his practise session. His wife Deepika Padukone has reacted to the video.

In another video he shared on Instagram, Ranveer is seen singing Altaf Raja’s Tum To Thehre Pardesi and the entire 83 crew joins him. Another video shows Ranveer rapping Apna Time Ayega from his hit film Gully Boy. Ranveer seems to be travelling on a bus, wearing a blue T-shirt. He is currently in Dharamshala, training for 83 along with the entire team of the film.

Ranveer, too, shared a video where he is seen practising with none other than Kapil Dev himself. The video got a quick reply from wife Deepika who wrote, “Make most of it…these moments will never come back! I’m soo proud of you!”

Ranveer will play Kapil in the film, about the Indian team’s underdog win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. He has also been sharing pictures from Dharamshala. The team arrived at the hillside town three days ago. Ranveer will work alongside R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar in the film. The shooting for the film is likely to begin in May.

Ranveer has had an interesting run at the box office with his three previous films being appreciated by critics and audiences alike. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy earned critical acclaim, apart from proving to be a box office hits, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba was a blockbuster at the domestic ticket windows. After 83, Ranveer will work with Karan Johar for the period film Takht.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 09:50 IST