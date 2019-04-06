Ranveer Singh trains with Kapil Dev for 83, says he’s ‘becoming the hurricane’. See new pics

Actor Ranveer Singh has begun training for the upcoming film, ‘83. Ranveer shared two new pictures from the training camp, set up in Dharamshala. The pictures show him deep in conversation with former cricketer Kapil Dev, whom Ranveer will play in the film about the Indian team’s underdog win at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

The first picture, in which both Kapil and Ranveer are wearing blue Indian jerseys, shows the two walking on the field, with the Dhauladar mountains in the background. He captioned the image, “Becoming the Hurricane,” hinting at Kapil’s name who was fondly called ‘The Haryana Hurricane’.

The second image is similar, but gives a closer look at the two, as Kapil makes a gesture. Ranveer captioned this image, “Legend,” in all-caps.

Ranveer and the rest of the film’s cast are being trained by Balwinder Singh Sandhu for the film. Ranveer said in an earlier interview to DNA, “Ballu sir, as we call him, is an amazing coach. I train with him for four hours everyday in Mumbai. I focus on my bowling and do a lot of physio. I’m doing better in batting because from my childhood, I’ve had a natural ability for it. I’m a good fielder too. But I need to work particularly hard on my bowling.”

Ranveer debuted Kapil Dev’s iconic bowling action at the recently held HT India’s Most Stylish awards, held in Mumbai. Watch a video here:

Apart from Ranveer, the upcoming film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar. ‘83 is directed by Kabir Khan, known for helming films such as Ek Tha Tiger and Tubelight. The film will commence shooting in May. Ranveer recently delivered back-to-back hits Simmba and Gully Boy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 13:00 IST