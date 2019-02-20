Ranveer Singh says he will become Kapil Dev’s shadow as they begin training for 83

Ranveer Singh is on a career high. After the successes of films Gully Boy and Simmba, looks like there is no stopping the actor. Ranveer has now moved on to his next project, ’83, being directed by Kabir Khan, a retelling of India’s historic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Ranveer has been preparing for ’83 in Mumbai with a member of the 1983 winning team, Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Commenting about the training process, Ranveer noted how he needs to work harder on his bowling action and since childhood, since he was a decent batsman, batting hasn’t been as much a challenge as his bowling. He told DNA in an interview, “Ballu sir, as we call him, is an amazing coach. I train with him for four hours everyday in Mumbai. I focus on my bowling and do a lot of physio. I’m doing better in batting because from my childhood, I’ve had a natural ability for it. I’m a good fielder too. But I need to work particularly hard on my bowling.”

It may be recalled that some time back, there were reports that Ranveer will train with Kapil Dev himself as he is essaying his character in the film. He intends to observe every move and gesture of the veteran cricketer to be able to play the former cricketer convincingly. He told the Mumbai newspaper that he wants to become Kapil’s shadow. “I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen,” he added.

Kabir Khan’s ’83 will recreate one of most glorious chapters of Indian cricket when a lacklustre Indian cricket team went on to beat the best team in the world then, Clive Lloyd’s West Indian team. Making the team believe in the impossible was Kapil Dev.

Apart from Ranveer, the film will have many other stars who will play other members of the team. Tamil actor Jiiva will play Srikanth. A Mumbai Mirror report claimed actor Saqib Saleem and Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu have been finalised to play Mohindar Amarnath and Madan Lal, respectively.

The film is likely to go on floors in May, after a 10-day “bonding and training session” in Dharamshala, it added.

