Ranveer Singh’s 83 finds Amarnath, Madan Lal in Saqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu

Kabir Khan has reportedly found his Mohindar Amarnath and Madan Lal for the upcoming film 83, which is being headlined by Ranveer Singh.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed actor Saqib Saleem and Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu have been finalised to play Mohindar Amarnath and Madan Lal respectively. The film is likely to go on floors by May, after a 10-day “bonding and training session” in Dharamshala, it added.

Both Saqib and Harrdy have a cricket connection – while Saqib was a state-level cricketer from Delhi, Sandhu has been a part of the Under-19 team for Punjab as a fast bowler along with Cheteshwar Pujara and Shikhar Dhawan. It was only after an elbow injury that Sandhu decided to take up singing as a profession.

Huma Qureshi’s brother Saqib has earlier worked in several films including Race 3, but 83 will mark Sandhu’s Bollywood debut. Sandhu has worked in two Punjabi films..

Ranveer is also training under Kapil Dev for the film. “I am looking forward to spending time with Kapil sir. I feel like that time spent would be integral to my process of transforming myself into him. I want to absorb as much as I can from him. His story, his experiences, his thoughts, his feelings, his expressions and his energy. I’m keen on getting tips on my bowling and batting from the man himself. His achievements are extraordinary. He is the quintessential underdog who became a champion through perseverance, self-belief, hard-work and a positive mindset. I am extremely inspired by him. I want to pour myself fully into this exciting character,” the actor had said.

The film will bring alive India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup victory against West Indies and the build-up to it.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 14:06 IST