Gully Boy box office day 4: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film earns estimated Rs 71 cr in first weekend

After a grand opening of Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh continued to rule the domestic ticket windows on Sunday as their latest film Gully Boy collected a total of Rs 71 crore at the box office during the first weekend of the release. According to a Box Office India report, the Zoya Akhtar directorial minted Rs 20.50 crore on Sunday, the fourth day of the release.

Gully Boy earned Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday but the collections dipped on Friday to Rs 13.10 crore. The earnings soared again on Saturday and Sunday to Rs 18.65 crore and Rs 20.50 crore respectively. The report pointed out that while the film has got acceptance in metros, its appeal is limited in mass centres.

The film is doing well overseas as well. “#GullyBoy is making the right noise #Overseas... USA+Canada: Crosses $ 1.5 mn [₹ 10.70 cr]. Few locations to be added. UAE+GCC: $ 894k [₹ 6.38 cr] UK: £ 181,307 [₹ 1.67 cr] Australia: A$ 320,435 [₹ 1.63 cr] NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 83,588 [₹ 40.94 lakhs] Note: Thu to Sat biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted earlier.

Directed by Zoya, Gully Boy is the story of an aspiring rapper, Murad, who beats all odds to make an identity for himself. Ranveer essays the role of Murad while Alia plays his girlfriend and a medical student who has her own struggles in life. Loosely based on Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy’s lives, the film focuses on Mumbai’s street hip hop culture.

Apart from the audiences appreciating the film, Gully Boy has also found favour with celebrities. While Anil Kapoor called Ranveer a tiger, director Zoya Akhtar is a mastermind according to him.

Even Hollywood actor Will Smith became a Ranveer Singh fan and shared a video on Instagram, praising his rapping skills.” Yo Ranveer! Congrats man. I am loving what you doing. Gully Boy,” Will said in the video. “I have seen old school hip hop, seen hip hop all over the world. I am loving it. Go get it,” he wrote.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 11:38 IST