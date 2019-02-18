Why Alia Bhatt won’t clarify rumours of rift with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor: In my heart, I know the truth

Amid persistent rumours that all is not well between Alia Bhatt and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, the Bollywood actor has said that she know the truth and that is enough. The rumours began after a photo of the two hit the internet in which she looked upset.

Alia Bhatt’s serious expression in this photo with Ranbir Kapoor led to a lot of speculation.

“Anybody who looks at my face tells me, ‘Alia, why are you looking so sad? Please cheer up’. I tend to zone out a lot. But only a few people will know that this is my usual face, when I’m focused or thinking about something. So, I just can’t believe that my frown has become a sensation and a new story is being cooked up everyday about how I’m sad. It’s not true. I don’t find the need to clarify it because in my heart, if I know what the truth is, nothing else really matters,” she said in an interview to DNA.

She went on to say that there is no need to discuss the relationship or a possible wedding all the time. “I don’t understand the need for everyone to discuss this (my wedding) all the time. But then, I think to myself that it’s a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I’m not getting married right now, that’s what I’ll say. I’m happy being in a relationship, but that doesn’t mean I’m tying the knot just yet. I’m too young to think about it. When I feel there’s a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I’m married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side.”

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for almost a year. Earlier, Alia had dismissed reports that the two had a tiff at the Gully Boy screening with the comment that she was “Valentining” that day. Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s next film Brahmastra; it will be their first film together.

She said she doesn’t mind accepting her relationship. “Times change and I have also grown up. I think I’ve matured a lot in the last few years. I don’t want to deny my relationship because there’s no need to,” she said.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 12:25 IST