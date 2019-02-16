Alia Bhatt reacts to rumours of tiff with Ranbir Kapoor: I was definitely Valentining that day

Actor Alia Bhatt has responded to rumours of a tiff between her and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, by saying that she was most definitely ‘Valentining’ on Valentine’s Day. A video of Alia and Ranbir apparently having a heated discussion was widely circulated online. The two were in a car on their way to a special screening of Alia’s new film, Gully Boy.

“I was definitely Valentining on that day,” Alia told the Asian Age. “Since I’ve been promoting Gully Boy, I had a late night and woke up late on Valentine’s Day. I was flooded with messages and greetings about our film along with some Valentine’s greetings and some marriage proposals from strangers as well.”

Gully Boy was released on Valentine’s Day to big box office numbers and critical acclaim. “Valentine’s Day was also the release day for our film. So we tried to give each positive energy, helped each another get over our anxiety,” Alia said about her co-star Ranveer Singh.

Following a round of press, Alia did a promotional photoshoot with Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha for Karan Johar’s Kalank.

Asked if she found time for Ranbir between her busy schedule, Alia said, “There was time for Ranbir also, don’t worry.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt dine together on ‘aphrodisiacs, lots of love’, see pic

Shortly after rumours of the tiff broke online, Ranbir’s personal chef shared a picture of the couple having a comfortable Valentine’s Day dinner.

The two will star opposite each other for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious fantasy film Brahmastra, intended to be the first of a trilogy. The film will arrive in theatres in December.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 19:07 IST