After Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh to train with Kapil Dev for Kabir Khan’s 83, film will recreate iconic moment at Lord’s

With Gully Boy all set to release on February 14, looks like it is time for Ranveer Singh to plunge headlong into his next project, Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83. He will begin his intense preparation and training for the ’83, under the ace guidance of cricketing great Kapil Dev.

Ranveer, who plays Kapil in the film, will head for Punjab and will train with the legend for three weeks. Ranveer will learn his unique bowling style and absorb as much as he can.

Speaking about it, Ranveer said, “I am looking forward to spending time with Kapil sir. I feel like that time spent would be integral to my process of transforming myself into him. I want to absorb as much as I can from him. His story, his experiences, his thoughts, his feelings, his expressions and his energy.”

It may be recalled that Kapil galvanised a bunch of cricketers, mostly written off even before the commencement of the World Cup in 1983, to become world beaters.

Elaborating further about training with Kapil, Ranveer said, “I’m keen on getting tips on my bowling and batting from the man himself. His achievements are extraordinary. He is the quintessential underdog who became a champion through perseverance, self-belief, hard-work and a positive mindset. I am extremely inspired by him. I want to pour myself fully into this exciting character.”

Earlier, in an interview, Ranveer has said that getting Kapil Dev’s bowling action right is going to be challenging. “The most challenging thing is just around the corner, as in January, I will be going to train to bowl like Kapil Dev. That’s going to be hard. I must tell you the story. I went to Lord’s to watch a Test match. It rained all day and there was not a single ball bowled. In the box, Sachin Tendulkar happened to come. I was lucky enough to get some time with him. I was telling him I am doing this movie and I am playing Kapil Dev. I told him I am going to do all the homework and I am going to get the look and accent everything, but I think the most difficult part would be the bowling. And he was like – oh, you are going to do the bowling yourself? He also thinks it’s going to be tough,” he had told journalist Rajeev Masand.

What’s more the makers of the film also intend to shoot at London’s Lord’s cricket stadium, much the way events unfolded years ago. This will include the iconic moment when Kapil lifted the World Cup trophy at the Lords balcony.

A source said, “All preparations are under way to shoot at the iconic Lords cricket ground. The World Cup win is an iconic and most cherished memory in the hearts and the minds of all Indians and the moment will be recreated in ’83. Ranveer as the legend Kapil Dev will be seen lifting the World Cup at Lord’s.”

“The team is looking at pulling off the impossible but the moment is too iconic to not shoot at Lords. It is a history making, emotional chapter in the lives of every Indian and started a journey of India’s domination in world cricket. The team is pumped to shoot this moment at Lords,” the source added.

’83 documents the journey of a bunch of Indian cricketers who attempted and succeeded in achieving the impossible — beat the undisputed champions West Indies in a World Cup final.

