Priyanka Chopra makes husband Nick Jonas dance to Govinda’s Meri Pant Bhi Sexy in Cool new mash-up. Watch video. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra may not have featured in her husband Nick Jonas’s new single, Cool, but she has ensured that there was an Indian connect to the Jonas Brothers’ second single after Sucker.In a hilarious Instagram story, Priyanka has shared a mash-up of Cool and Govinda’s hit number from the 90s, Ek Hain Anaar Yahan.

Priyanka shared the video as a story on Instagram and wrote, “Meri Pant Bhi Sexy feat. Nick Jonas.” The Dulara song has some interesting lines making the mashup quite funny, such as -- ‘Meri Pant Bhi Sexy, Meri Shirt Bhi Sexy Mere Baal Bhi Sexy’. Sung by Govinda and Alka Yagnik, the song goes on to list almost every item on the hero’s body, labeling them as ‘sexy’. The original song was picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The mash-up has visuals of Jonas’ Brothers’ Cool juxtaposed with the sound of the Govinda song.

The Jonas Brothers released their second comeback single, titled Cool on April 5 but unlike their first song, video did not feature Priyanka Chopra or Joe Jonas’ fiancee Sophie Turner.

The former boy band disbanded in 2013 and their first comeback single was released earlier this month. Talking about the comeback, Nick recently told Huffpost, “Nick in a more recent interview to HuffPost said about the reunion, “It’s not to be believed. We wake up in the morning and pinch ourselves. We didn’t know what to expect when launching this new chapter, and coming back as the Brothers, but to have this outpouring of love and support for this song and this video, and just for us, feels incredible and we don’t take it for granted for one minute. We’re thankful just to our fans who have stuck with us for so long. I just can’t wait to get out and play for them this year, at some point.”

Watch the original song here:

