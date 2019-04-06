Today in New Delhi, India
Priyanka Chopra shares new pics with Sophie Turner and sister-in-law Danielle, calls them her ‘J sisters’

Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture with sisters-in-law and the reactions it got from Jonas family were epic.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2019 08:55 IST
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who married American singer Nick Jonas last year, has shared a rare picture of the ‘Jonas sisters’ Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, and herself, all posing together. Sharing the picture on Instagram Friday, Priyanka wrote, “The #Jsisters are finally together.” She tagged both Sophie and Danielle, Joe Jonas’ fiance and Kevin Jonas’ wife, respectively.

The three ladies pose with victory signs aboard a plane. Kevin Jonas posted emojis of their latest single, Cool, in reaction. Priyanka’s mother-in-law Denise also commented on the picture and wrote, “Love this, love you Dilly’s.”

She also shared another post with husband Nick, “It’s #thejonai comin atchya!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

It’s #thejonai comin atchya!

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

While Priyanka, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle appeared in the first comeback single - Sucker - from Jonas Brothers, the ladies are not part of their latest number, Cool.

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in twin weddings in accordance with Christian and Hindu rituals.

Priyanka’s Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic released earlier this year.

Priyanka has completed the shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She recently launched her YouTube series If I Could Tell You One Thing. Priyanka is also producing a film on the Rajneeshpuram community, in which will play convicted criminal and Osho disciple Ma Anand Sheela.

