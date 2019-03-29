Varun Dhawan opens up on his wedding with Natasha Dalal, says ‘I need to find the right time for that’

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Kalank. The actor has, however, been constantly facing questions regarding his impending wedding with childhood girlfriend Natasha Dalal and has now revealed in an interview to Filmfare that he needs to find the right time to tie the knot.

The actor features on the Filmfare cover with Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt. Sharing his future plans, he told the magazine, “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

On being asked about Natasha being spotted in the company of his parents, the actor said, “She (Natasha) and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

David Dhawan and wife Karuna with Natasha Dalal at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

It is to be noted, Natasha had accompanied Varun’s parents to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding bash a few weeks ago. Varun had reacted to a picture of the trio in his Instagram stories, saying, “My parents gave up on me and adopted another. Hmm..some one is clearly feeling left out.”

Varun plays Zafar who flirts with life and danger in his upcoming film Kalank where he will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt. The actor has also performed a dance number ‘First Class’ for the film alongside Kiara Advani. The song is already a hit among the music lovers along with Alia Bhatt’s dance number Ghar More Pardesiya from the same film.

Kalank also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutta, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. It is Varun and Alia’s fourth film together after their debut film Student of the Year followed by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun is also working on a dance film, Street Dancer. He will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the film.

