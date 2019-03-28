Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have eyes only for each other in new stills before title song’s release. See pics here

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have shared new stills from their next film, Kalank. The two took to Twitter to share the images and new teaser videos for the upcoming title song of the film.

“The #KalankTitleTrack will spread love soon #Kalank,” Alia wrote in a tweet with three pictures. One showed her walking down a flight of stairs with Varun. Another showed Aditya Roy Kapur giving Sonakshi Sinha a hug. A third picture showed Madhuri Dixit with Sanjay Dutt, dressed in all black with an air of tension around them.

The picture shared by Varun shows him with Alia in a boat. The two are gazing into each others’ eyes and in the romantic picture. Check them out:

Alia Bhatt and Varun in a still from the film.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan play the film’s leads.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in Kalank.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit are reuniting in Kalank.

Also read: Avengers Endgame: Captain America Chris Evans says the trailer is full of clues, almost drops a spoiler himself

Alia and Varun also shared a teaser video of the upcoming title song. “The #KalankTitleTrack from @ipritamofficial #ArijitSingh & @OfficialAMITABH will be out soon!! #Kalank,” she wrote in her tweet. The song also featured heavily in the film’s trailer and is sung by Arijit Singh.

Alia recently crossed over 30 million followers on Instagram. Celebrating it and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Alia on Wednesday uploaded a special video on the photo-sharing app. The one minute-video gives a glimpse of her seven-year-long film journey. Along with the video, she wrote: “It’s been a wonderful journey so far... but it’s just the beginning. 30 million.”

Kalank releases on April 17. Alia also has Brahmastra, RRR and Takht in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 12:17 IST