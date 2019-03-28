Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I’m just happy if she is happy’

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the most talked-about couples in Bollywood and giving them a stamp of approval is Alia’s mother, actor Soni Razdan. Speaking to BollywoodLife.com, Soni said that she finds Ranbir to be a lovely boy and that if Alia is happy, then she too is happy.

She was quoted as saying: “It’s her personal life. Ranbir is a lovely boy. I think whoever Alia has dated before or will date, (it) is her choice and her life. I’ll always support her but I don’t think I should discuss this you know. It’s not right on my part to discuss (her personal life) in public. As a mom, I’m just happy if she is happy.”

While Alia has never openly spoken about her relationship with Ranbir, she has always dropped liberal hints and left little to imagination. At the recently held Filmfare awards, she showered her love for the “special one” in her life. Talking about Ranbir in her acceptance speech, she said, “Meghna for me Raazi is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky without you, the film wouldn’t be complete. Thank you my mentor Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight’s all about love there my special one, I love you (Ranbir).” Ranbir has been more forthcoming with his comments. In a GQ interview last year, he confirmed his relationship with Alia, while adding that it was new and he wasn’t willing to speak about the future.

The couple had much to celebrate as at this year’s Filmfare awards, both won awards for their work -- while Alia walked away with the Best Actor (Female) for Raazi, Ranbir won the Best Actor (Male) trophy for his work in Sanju. Alia has been promoting her next film, Kalank, which releases on April 17. The period drama, set in the 1940s, will see an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in prominent roles. The trailer and the film’s songs, Ghar More Pardesiya and First Class, are already a hit with fans.

Alia also has other interesting films in her kitty -- Brahmastra with director Ayan Mukerji, Takht with Karan Johar as its director, SS Rajamouli’s tentatively titled RRR and her dad’s film, Saadak 2. Ranbir, though a little less busy, is doing films like Brahmastra and Yashraj Films’ Shamshera.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 08:56 IST