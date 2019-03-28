Avengers Endgame: Captain America Chris Evans says the trailer is full of clues, almost drops a spoiler himself

Actor Chris Evans is amazed how Marvel was able to cut out a whole trailer for Avengers: Endgame. In a recent interview to The Hollywood Reporter, he almost dropped a spoiler while talking about it.

“I can’t believe they even cut together a trailer,” he said, “because so much of it is a visual spoiler. You’ll see. A lot of the characters have”— he covered his mouth as he said the words. “Probably shouldn’t have even said that,” he added.

Chris also joked about the movie and the rumoured death of his character, Captain America, in the upcoming film. “I mean — it’s a good one. It’s a real good one. I saw, like, the first hour of it.” When asked if that was when Cap dies in the film, he said: “Right, exactly. After I die by Tony’s hand, I just said, You know what? I can’t watch this.”

He said he choked up thrice while watching the film. When asked if it was due to Cap’s death, he said, “Right. It’s hard. Seeing my own death. It’s going to be a long movie, that’s for sure. The first edit clocked in over three hours. My funeral’s like an hour,” he said.

Avengers: Endgame is expected to be 182 minutes long, the longest superhero film ever. The news about the film’s length was broken by theatre websites AMC and Fandango. “3 hours, 2 minutes. #AvengersEndgame,” tweeted Fandango on Monday. In comparison, Avengers: Infinity War clocked in 149 minutes.

The Hollywood Reporter interview also revealed that while Chris was paid just $300,000 for the first Captain America film, he made $15 million for the last two Avengers movies. However, Chris said it took Marvel a lot to get him to say yes to the role. He was first offered a nine-film deal that he rejected, then a six-film deal that he rejected again. Chris didn’t feel ready to take on the role in such a big project.

Marvel persisted nonetheless. After a few conversations with his friends and teachers and from Robert Downey Jr himself, Chris said yes to the role. Downey says he can see how much Chris has changed over the years.

“I’ve been in hundreds of scenes with this guy,” Downey said. “Nobody laughs more than him. Sometimes he makes me self-conscious, like, ‘Should I be more fun?’ There’s a little bit of, like, just trying to shake out the anxiety. And I’ve also seen him, over the last 10 years, go from being someone who had laughably real social anxiety to someone who has grown more and more comfortable in their own skin.”

Endgame releases on April 26 and is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 11:47 IST