Avengers Endgame video: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans offer last minute hope, say ‘easier to build people back up after they’ve been broken’

The original Avengers have been featured in an ominous new video featurette ahead of Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Marvel president Kevin Feige tease the incredible stakes of the upcoming film, which will serve as both a conclusion to this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (dubbed the Infinity Saga), and as the beginning of a new chapter in the franchise’s future.

Downey Jr, who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU, begins with the words, “What if for the first time, our heroes all lost?” He continues, “Thanos had his way, and half of the population of the universe has gone.”

Downey Jr is joined by Evans, who plays Steve Rogers/Captain America in the films. “Everyone is doing their best to keep their heads above the water, but it’s kind of a losing battle. We kind of lost, and we’re not used to losing.”

The actors’ words are accompanied by shots from Avengers: Infinity War, particularly from its final moments, in which half the Avengers were reduced to dust after Thanos snapped his fingers. “People are kinda still coming to grips with it,” Hemsworth, who plays Thor says.

Endgame will pick up after the events of Infinity War, in a world that is still coming to terms with losing half its population. Trailers for the film have shown Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanov contemplating future plans. “Natasha is a little bit hardened from what she’s had to go through,” Johansson says in the video.

“They’ve truly levelled us, not just literally but also morally and emotionally,” Evans continues. Although there is no new footage from Endgame, we do hear lines of dialogue that may contain clues. Doctor Strange can be heard saying, “There was no other way.” Strange handed over the Time Stone to Thanos at the end of Infinity War, thereby sentencing the others to death. But before disappearing himself, he had said that he’d seen 14 million possible outcomes for how the battle could play out, and there was only one in which they emerged victorious.

Feige says, “The fans’ reaction to the end of Infinity War, when half the character they love turned to dust, is really indicative of the emotionally connected the world has gotten to these characters.”

Endgame also stars Don Cheadle, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson and others. The film is slated for an April 26 release.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 21:21 IST