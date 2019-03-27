New Avengers Endgame posters reveal fates of Loki and Shuri, Twitter can’t handle it

The first (and perhaps only) set of character posters for Avengers: Endgame were released on Tuesday, revealing new details about certain characters that have sent Marvel fans into a tizzy. In all, 32 new posters were released by Marvel, spanning popular characters such as Iron Man and Captain America, as well as supporting players such as Happy Hogan and Wong. But it was Shuri and Loki who got the most attention online.

The posters have been divided into two sets - coloured and black and white - ostensibly to separate those who ‘survived’ Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, and those who didn’t. “Avenge the fallen,” reads the tagline on each poster. Two characters’ fates have been confirmed for the first time. While Shuri is clubbed with the ‘fallen’ heroes, it has been revealed that Valkyrie survived the Decimation.

But perhaps the most interesting revelation made by the posters is that Loki is still hanging around. Even though he was killed in the film’s opening scene, much before the Decimation, he is listed among the ‘fallen’, which seems to be enough to convince fans that Loki faked his death, a popular theory that has been floating around the internet for months.

ME REALIZING THE CHARACTERS IN GRAY ARE THE ONES THAT VANISHED CAUSE OF THE SNAP 😭😭 https://t.co/exE2Ymukit — Presh 💜 IS SEEING BTS IN CHICAGO TWICE (@smoljungkookbun) March 26, 2019

Me @ Marvel after finding out that they off killed Shuri during the snap pic.twitter.com/vuxDTHnPO5 — 𝓶𝓶-𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕧𝕖𝕝 ༻ (@mmarvelstan) March 26, 2019

i thought she was just missing... why was her dusting done off screen and WHO THE HELL IS RULING WAKANDA https://t.co/9uG1srA2p1 — ˗ˏˋ kat. ˎˊ˗ (@cesarsmonse) March 26, 2019

the real question is: did she survive the snap pic.twitter.com/5tVgXcjFj8 — hayley (@gcmenight) March 26, 2019

Actor Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared his character poster himself. “One month,” he wrote alongside the post, indicating how long we have to wait till the film’s release. “Not to be a Loki stan, but can you imagine if the loki poster ended up being coloured???? I would’ve passed out,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another photoshopped the black and white image with colour. The fan wrote, “Tom! You have post the wrong poster! This is the one you supposed to post, because Loki is alive!”

Loki stans, how we doing? https://t.co/RMddojHWJZ — mar vel (@marvelunsolved) March 26, 2019

so Loki was included in the endgame promo and got his own poster and the best part was that Tom Hiddleston posted about it I'Mpic.twitter.com/NdC57DHn5P — claudia ☀️ (@infinxtyonhigh) March 26, 2019

not to be a loki stan, but can you imagine if the loki poster ended up being colored???? i would’ve passed out — anshe | 30 (@valkyrieIoki) March 26, 2019

Tom! You have post the wrong poster! This is the one you supposed to post, because Loki is alive! pic.twitter.com/CeuR4wDy9N — zoroaisanji (@ConanJChen) March 26, 2019

Loki is alive and you can't change my mind pic.twitter.com/ru6PWcNo6P — best of tom (@badpostwh) March 26, 2019

You can’t tweet about a movie IF YOURE NOT IN THERE. ESPECIALLY TWEET YOUR OWN POSTER. TOM HIDDLESTON IS IN ENDGAME. LOKI IS ALIVE. THAT’S IT. HE’S ALIVE. IM CRYING WE’RE GOING TO SEE OUR GREASY BOY AGAIN 😭😭😭 — ICED LOKI MACCHIATO (@KlexosLoki) March 26, 2019

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others. The film is slated for an April 26 release.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019