Techie says he can’t afford 2BHK despite being among top 2% of India: ‘There’s a parallel black economy’

A Hyderabad-based techie has dismissed data that puts him among the top 2% earners of the country — claiming that there is a parallel economy of black money where people earn far more than him. Harsh Vardhan triggered a discussion on income and housing affordability after claiming that being among the country's top 2% earners still isn't enough to afford what many would consider a comfortable lifestyle. A Hyderabad techie shared how he can't afford a 2BHK in the city despite being a high earner. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Hyderabad techie can’t afford 2BHK In a post shared on the social media platform X on July 22, Harsh Vardhan said that he is among the top 2% of the country, if one goes by official data.

However, anecdotal evidence refutes this data — the techie pointed out that despite his purportedly high income, he cannot afford to buy a 2BHK in a gated society of Hyderabad.

In fact, his income doesn’t even stretch far enough to afford long duration stays in premium hotels.

“I am among the top 2% earners in India. Yet, I cannot afford to > buy 2 BHK in HYD gated community > stay in premium hotels for long duration,” wrote the tech professional, who has earlier spoken about his love for travelling to Vietnam.

"Why so?" he asked, before answering his own question: "Cause this data is BS."