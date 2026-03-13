The X Files: See how black money distorts your sense of wealth, earnings – and self

In Delhi, bookings for a new set of luxury residential towers open in the morning; by lunchtime, the developer declares they are sold out. Elsewhere, a government employee celebrates his daughter’s wedding with gifts of luxury cars. In election season, enforcement agencies seize stashes of unaccounted-for wealth being ferried about in cash. (HT Illustration: Rahul Pakarath)

These are not separate stories. They are the story of how black money moves through India, keeping a chunk of the country’s wealth outside the official economy, even as it shapes prices, behaviour, and inequality.

Understanding India’s black money system involves: understanding how it is generated (and why it resists measurement); how it is converted into durable assets; and how those processes distort our measurements and understanding of inequality.

That last bit is the reason upper-middle-class Indians cannot afford homes in prime metros; or luxury goods in the malls; or the kinds of aspirational cars we see on the streets.

To be sure, this isn’t a problem unique to India. Black money surges through the economies of Russia, China, Mexico, as well as a number of African and Asian countries.

Such wealth negatively impacts growth and infrastructure; mangles our sense of the size of our economy; and distorts our sense of our place within it.

Here’s how the story goes.

DEFINING HIDDEN INCOME

“Black money”, or income deliberately concealed from taxation and regulation, typically includes underreported business profits, bribes, opaque political financing and the proceeds of illicit activities.

What it doesn’t include is the informal economy, which consists of legitimate economic activity operating outside formal regulation, such as unregistered small businesses, casual labour and small self-employment firms.

These are simply part of the same parallel economy (operating outside the official economy). Black money forms the bulk of that parallel economy.

HOW DOES ONE MEASURE BLACK MONEY?

There’s a distinction here between flows and stocks.

Flows refer to hidden income generated in a given year. Stocks refer to the assets accumulated from such flows over time: property, gold, corporate holdings, offshore wealth.

Measurement relies on indirect indicators: Currency demand and unusually high cash use; studies of reported income and expenditure; the sales trends of luxury goods.

The truth is there is no way to tell how much black money India generates, or holds. In the absence of data, estimates vary widely.

One widely cited study by German economist Friedrich Schneider places the shadow economy at roughly 23% of GDP in India, measuring hidden value added in a single year. Other studies have produced estimates ranging from the single digits to more than 40% of GDP. And this is just the flows, not the stocks.

How large is this pie, in absolute terms?

Research by the Washington DC-based think tank Global Financial Integrity suggests that cumulative illicit financial outflows from India exceeded $100 billion during the first decade of this century alone. This is in line with studies that place offshore illicit assets associated with India in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

But offshore assets of this kind form only a small slice of the illegal wealth pie.

Concealment most frequently occurs in industries and activities here at home, with those who hold such wealth parking it in sectors where valuation is opaque, administrative discretion is high, and audit trails are weak.

Real-estate is a prime example. Property transactions have historically been recorded at government “circle rates” that are often a fraction of market prices, creating space for unrecorded payments. Buying real-estate with black money thus easily conceals the origins of the funds, helps legitimise the wealth, and helps that wealth grow.

Gold and business assets offer similar opacity and opportunity.

So does political finance. Estimates of campaign spending routinely exceed official spending limits. “Investing” here has the added advantage of access to a network where wealth merges with power.

Cross-border trade offers similar opportunities, with global price benchmarks difficult to establish precisely, and mis-invoicing an easy way to hide wealth and help it grow.

According to the United Nations International Monetary Fund (IMF), the average size of the shadow economy for the 158 countries it studied was 32% of GDP, between 1991 and 2015. For India, that figure was estimated at 23.9%. The countries with the smallest shadow economies were Switzerland (7.2%) and Austria (8.9%). The countries with the largest were Zimbabwe (61%) and Bolivia (62% of GDP).

WHERE DOES IT ALL GO?

Cash, in today’s India, is only a temporary stage. It doesn’t preserve or accrue value over time (though illicit markets continue to rely heavily on physical currency). It can be hard to store, and harder to explain than the alternatives. So most of India’s black money is tucked away in…

* Real estate; the largest absorber of concealed wealth

The construction industry accounts for roughly 8% of India’s GDP, and property transactions involve large values and complex regulatory approvals that can be used to convert cash into a legally registered asset.

Taxes on subsequent resale are based only on the recorded transaction value, thus offering a long-term strategy of storage and growth for concealed incomes.

* Gold; a portable store of wealth

India is one of the world’s largest consumers of gold, with annual demand at 700 to 800 tonnes. The precious metal compresses high value into small, dense blocks that can be traded with limited documentation. There are still no formal registries for gold holdings, making them difficult to trace or link to financial records.

* Trade mis-invoicing

International trade can be a convenient way to move money across borders.

Suppose an exporter ships goods worth $1 million but invoices the buyer for $1.3 million. The extra $300,000 can be routed back to India as “export earnings”. A similar logic works for imports.

Such transactions are hard to police because there is rarely a standard rate, since pricing varies with quality, timing, contract terms and delivery conditions.

* Farmland

Agricultural land is another place where black money can be parked. Agricultural income is not taxed by the Centre, and farm revenues are often harder to verify than salaried or business incomes. This creates a convenient boundary: cash from non-agricultural sources can be converted into land, or later “explained” through inflated claims of crop income.

* Corporate structures

Shell companies with limited operational activity can generate invoices, route payments and obscure beneficial ownership. Transactions between related firms such as loans, management fees and royalty payments allow profits to be shifted across entities, often tax-free.

India has periodically removed large numbers of inactive firms from the corporate registry. Nevertheless, layered corporate structures remain a common method for obscuring the origins of funds.

* Informal transfer systems and cryptocurrencies

Some transactions bypass the formal economy entirely. Informal settlement networks often referred to as hawala operations allow off-the-books transfers across locations. A broker receives funds in one place and instructs a counterpart elsewhere to pay the recipient.

This occurs across borders, within families or closed networks, allowing wealth to be stored and invested in ways that are simple, contained, but remain outside the official economy.

Cryptocurrencies can similarly be used to transfer or store value outside the banking system, although KYC requirements, blockchain tracing and regulated exchanges can limit how effectively they conceal ownership.

* Some of it, of course, is spent

As of 2024, India sells 50,000 luxury cars a year, with entry prices typically starting at ₹50 lakh. Luxury housing has been a consistently booming segment, even amid economic downturns.

Luxury homes (those priced at over ₹4 crore) account for a growing share of transactions in metropolitan real-estate markets. According to the consultancy CBRE, such sales across seven major cities rose by 53% year-on-year in 2024. Ninety percent of these homes were in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Map these spending patterns against income data and the gap is clearly visible.

HOW BLACK MONEY HURTS US ALL

Once concealed income is converted into assets it begins to influence markets.

The effects are perhaps most keenly felt in the housing sectors of our prime cities. Undeclared funds entering a market of restricted supply and arbitrary pricing tilts things out of balance. Prices begin to lose connection with reality.

They no longer need to reflect the earning and buying capacities of those in the official economy. Prices rise and rise until even those in the top 10% of India’s earners may find buying impossible, and rental rates hard to fathom.

In a recent feature (Read: Where is all your money going? from the Wknd edition of November 2), I wrote about why earnings don’t seem to go very far. That was a story on inflation; but black money contributes heavily to this effect too.

When we talk about the real-estate bubble bursting, this is often what we mean: Will the supply of black money dip enough for house prices to fall, and be within reach of the middle class in the official economy?

* Think about the legacy issues this creates. Tax-paying families, unable to buy a home, are left out of one of the fastest-growing asset classes in the country.

Those in the illegal alleys of the economy, meanwhile, accrue fast-appreciating assets they can pass on to their children and grandchildren, who parallelly benefit from similar headstarts in education, travel, exposure, and the many intangibles these bring: confidence, networks, ready capital to explore interests and business ideas or tide over periods of strife.

* Think of what this means for the country. When earnings must come from a narrow band of direct-tax payers, higher rates of taxation become necessary, squeezing the taxpayer further than inflation and unrealistic pricing are already doing.

Governments must also rely more heavily on indirect taxes such as GST and fuel duties, which raise prices, suppress spending and further squeeze the hundreds of millions of Indians in the middle classes and below.

* These differences shape perceptions of fairness. Tax systems rely partly on voluntary compliance. When visible wealth appears inconsistent with declared income statistics, taxpayers infer uneven enforcement. Perceived disparities weaken tax morale and encourage more concealment.

* Statistical measurement also becomes more uncertain when part of economic activity remains concealed. Policy decisions based on incomplete information risk misjudging savings rates, investment flows or household wealth.

These effects gradually deepen.

CRACKING THE WHIP: THE STATE’S NEW APPROACH TO ENFORCEMENT

India’s approach to hidden income has shifted from episodic investigations to data-driven monitoring and digitisation.

Historically, enforcement relied on raids, asset seizures and voluntary disclosure schemes. Such measures occasionally recovered concealed assets but did little to alter the probability of detection. This is now changing via…

* GST and transaction visibility

The most significant structural change has been the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017. Before GST, India’s indirect-tax system consisted of multiple levies administered separately by central and state governments. Compliance systems were fragmented and transaction chains often broke across jurisdictions.

GST replaced this system with a value-added tax that incorporates digital reporting. Firms can claim input-tax credits only when their suppliers upload corresponding invoices. Each transaction therefore creates a digital link across the supply chain.

GST filings now generate large datasets on transactions, refund claims and supply-chain relationships too. Electronic waybills track the movement of goods between states. These systems have increased the risks of routine underreporting within formal supply chains.

* Digital payments

The rapid expansion of digital payments has made spending and earnings a bit harder to hide. Platforms such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) now process billions of transactions a month. Financial-inclusion programmes have expanded bank-account ownership across the population, making the siphoning off of welfare funds a bit more difficult too.

* Data analytics

Tax enforcement increasingly relies on analytical tools rather than random inspection.

Risk-based systems identify cases where declared income diverges from observable activity. Network analysis can identify clusters of firms sharing directors, addresses or bank accounts.

* Legal tools

The statutory framework has expanded as well.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA; 2002) allows authorities to attach assets linked to suspected financial crimes. The Benami Transactions Act of 1988 targets property held through proxy ownership. Corporate-law amendments require disclosure of beneficial ownership.

International cooperation has grown too. Automatic exchange of financial information and global anti-money-laundering standards have reduced banking secrecy in many jurisdictions.

BUT…

It’s a cat-and-mouse game. Improved monitoring has led to more-sophisticated forms of concealment. Fraud networks use shell firms to generate fake invoices and fraudulent input-tax credits. Circular trading arrangements inflate turnover to obtain refunds.

Detection, meanwhile, is not the same as deterrence.

Economic offences often involve complex financial trails, forensic accounting and cross-border evidence. Investigations may proceed quickly to provisional asset attachment, but final judicial decisions take much longer.

Deterrence depends on the expected cost of violation: the probability of detection multiplied by the certainty and speed of punishment. If cases take years to conclude, the expected penalty declines even when statutory penalties are severe.

Perceived partiality also has an impact. If enforcement appears selective, compliance incentives weaken.

Voluntary disclosure schemes illustrate the tension. Such programmes can convert concealed assets into declared wealth and raise short-term revenue. Repeated amnesties, however, may weaken long-run deterrence if economic actors expect periodic opportunities to regularise undeclared income.

SO, WHO HOLDS INDIA’S BLACK MONEY?

The capacity to accumulate it isn’t evenly distributed.

It accrues to those with money, and those with power; those who make decisions and operate in areas of opacity: typically, political finance, procurement, real estate, extractive industries, cash-intensive business, trade and the professional intermediaries who structure these flows.

This is a closed network that operates on trust and influence.

And so it is that the true elite get richer than recorded.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN HIDDEN WEALTH ENTERS THE STATISTICS?

We know that ours is a dramatically unequal country.

In a Wknd feature published about a year ago (Read: Who’s rich? Who’s poor? Who’s middle-class?; May 4), we explored how distributional estimates suggest that the top 10% receive about 58% of national income, while the top 1% receive roughly 23%. Wealth is even more concentrated: the top 1% hold about 40% of national wealth, and the top 10% roughly two-thirds.

These figures are constructed from tax records, surveys and distributional modelling.

Black money, of course, sits outside this data.

If concealed income and wealth are added to the distribution, the upper tail becomes fatter. The income and wealth shares of the richest rise. Current inequality statistics therefore represent lower bounds rather than precise measurements.

This is just one of the ways in which black money keeps us from seeing the real picture, when it comes to Indian society and economy.

HOW DOES THAT AFFECT YOU?

Well, if on paper you should be “rich”, but you don’t feel it (or live it), put it down to “threshold shift”.

If hidden income were included, then, by my estimates, the cut-off to make it into the top 10% of income earners would shift from ₹2.9 lakh to ₹4.1 lakh. For the top 1%, it would rise from ₹21 lakh to ₹37 lakh. And the cut-off for the top 0.1% would soar from ₹82 lakh to ₹2.2 crore.

Similarly, if hidden wealth were factored in, the true cut-off for the top 10% would rise from about ₹22 lakh to ₹37 lakh in assets and savings. For the top 1%, the cut-off would rise from about ₹82 lakh to ₹1.7 crore. And to make it into the top 0.1%, the cut-off would nearly triple, from ₹5.3 crore to ₹15.4 crore.

What you feel, when you go shopping at a luxury mall or try to buy a house, is this “reordering within the top”. This is the most tangible change for the upper-middle classes. A corporate executive earning crores a year can be overtaken in net worth by a contractor, land intermediary or corrupt official whose declared income is modest but whose concealed accumulation is large.

The jostling at the top intensifies.

The graph gets steeper.

The gap widens between the visible top and the true top.

We are more unequal than we think we are.