Assam floods: Death toll touches 47; CM Sarma says 70-80 people still missing

The death toll in Assam floods now stands at 47 after six more deaths were reported from the Sivasagar and Charaideo district, officials said on Thursday. The CM announced that the family members of the deceased will be given ₹4 lakh each as ex gratia. (HT photo | Sourced)

According to state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, 70 to 80 people are still missing and the toll may rise further.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four of the deaths were reported from Nazira in Sivasagar district while two from Mohmara in Charaideo district.

Though the ASDMA has not confirmed any missing persons due to floods, the chief minister, during a visit on Thursday, said 70 to 80 people are missing.

“In Sivasagar, nearly 70 are missing and overall, at least 80 are missing and the number of deaths may rise in the upcoming days,” he said.

Also Read: Assam flood situation remains grim as 41 killed so far, over 727k affected

The CM announced that the family members of the deceased will be given ₹4 lakh each as ex gratia.

According to the ASDMA’s latest report, as many as 721,024 people across 37 revenue circles in 13 districts have been affected by the floods while 24,124 have taken shelter in relief camps.

Wildlife affected

Around 3.71 lakh domestic animals have also been affected while many of them have been washed away by the floodwaters. More than 25,375 hectares of agricultural land have been submerged.

Operation Jal Rahat

The Indian Army on Thursday said that, under Operation Jal Rahat, it has rescued more than 1,000 stranded people, many of whom were also provided medical assistance.

“Over 1,000 people have been rescued, more than 200 have received medical assistance, and essential relief supplies have been distributed to affected communities,” the army said, adding that it is also restoring critical connectivity and supporting the revival of essential services.

“Despite challenging flood conditions, Flood Relief Columns of Red Shield Division under Spear Corps continue relief operations across Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat in Assam. The Indian Army remains steadfast in service to the Nation,” the army stated.

Along with the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Assam Rifles and Fire and Emergency Services are overseeing rescue operations in the affected districts.

According to the state government data, 24,458 people have been evacuated by the security forces so far, with helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also being used in the rescue operations.

CM Sarma said that the severe floods in Upper Assam had been caused by heavy rainfall in both Assam and Nagaland.

He said that once the immediate crisis subsides, the Assam government will begin a structured dialogue with neighbouring states to establish a stronger coordination mechanism that can better protect people from the impact of upstream cloudbursts and similar calamities in the future.

According to Sarma, Assam is geographically at a disadvantage.

“We mostly have plains while most of the neighbouring states, be it Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya or others, are hill states. When it rains there, the water comes down to our side, causing floods,” he said.

According to the ASDMA, major rivers, including Buridihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri and Kushiyara, are flowing above the danger level.

More than 400 concrete structures have been damaged due to the floods, while 1,848 houses have been partially damaged.