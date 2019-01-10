Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan to work together in Mani Ratnam’s period film?

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan may soon reunite on screen after a gap of 11 years for a period drama to be directed by Mani Ratnam. The project is expected to be announced on Pongal, January 14.

According to a report in DNA, a source has informed that while Aishwarya has already signed the project, the senior Bachchan is yet to give his nod for the project. “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry,” the source has said.

The film will be made as part of a new franchise to be based on the adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s book, Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni), which narrates the story of Rajaraja Chola I during the 10th and 11th century.

The report has also quoted the source as saying, “There will be an ensemble cast. The actors have already been asked to give bulk dates and commit a few years to this film, as it will be made in several parts. The book has five volumes, but the makers are planning to conceptualise it as three instalments on screen.”

While Aishwarya was supposed to start work on Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun with husband Abhishek Bachchan, no news has been forthcoming on that project. While some reports have said that the film may have been dropped, the stars or the makers are yet to say anything.

Amitabh and Aishwarya were last seen in the film Sarkar Raj in 2008. The former Miss World had also performed a special dance number ‘Kajra Re’ with Amitabh and husband Abhishek Bachchan in the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. Aishwarya is also rumoured to have signed another project titled Gulab Jamun with Abhishek.

Also watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sports vintage wrist scarf trend like a boss

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 10:29 IST